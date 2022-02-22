Vipula Gunatilleka, Jet Airways CFO, is confident airline will soon 'regain its lost glory'

Vipula Gunatilleka is the former chief executive officer of Sri Lankan Airlines. He will take on the role at Jet Airways from March 1.

Vipula Gunatilleka has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Jet Airways, its consortium said, ahead of the airline’s revival.

Gunatilleka was the CEO of SriLankan Airlines till last month. He led the airline for over three years, from August 2018. It was his second stint with the airline; he was its CFO from 2005 to 2008 when SriLankan Airline ended its partnership with Dubai’s Emirates Group and became the island nation’s national carrier.

He will take charge of Jet Airways from March 1. Jalan Kalrock consortium is the new proposed promoter of Jet Airways

"Having spent sufficient time in leadership roles in the aviation industry including as CEO of SriLankan Airlines until January 2022, I am aware of the responsibility that lingers on the shoulders of the leadership team, especially the CFO and I am confident Jet Airways will soon regain its lost glory," Gunatilleka said in a statement.

Under his leadership, the airline recorded positive cash flow for the financial year 2019-20, after the Sri Lanka terror attacks in April 2019. SriLankan Airlines was named the “World’s Most

Punctual Airline” twice in 2019.

Prior to SriLankan Airlines, Gunatilleka was the chief financial and administration officer and on the board of directors at TAAG Angola Airlines. He played a key role to turnaround the loss-making national carrier of Angola.

Gunatilleka qualified as a chartered accountant in 1987, following which he earned his MBA from the University of Colombo in 1992.