Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian IT major Infosys faces racial discrimination suit in the US: Report

The case was filed by Davina Linguist, a former diversity head at the company's US arm, at a district court on June 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A former employee of Indian IT giant Infosys has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the company, as per a report by The Economic Times.

The case was filed by Davina Linguist, a former diversity head at the company's US arm, at a district court on June 11.

As per the report, Linguist has alleged that after she testified against Infosys in 2016 in a class-action lawsuit, the company had removed her from her role in retaliation. She said she subsequently quit in 2017.

In 2013, an IT professional named Brenda Koehler had alleged that the company has overlooked her employment in favour of a South Asian, a suit which had subsequently been accorded class-action status. Linguist had testified against the company in this matter.

The 2013 case against the Indian IT player had come close on the heels of another similar one which had been dismissed in August 20012. In this case, Jack Palmer, a US national employed by Infosys in Alabama had alleged that he had been harassed for bringing to the company's notice abuse of certain short-term visas.

The latest charge of racial discrimination levelled against Infosys comes at a time when the US is witnessing widespread protests following the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd's death has sparked protests across the globe demanding, equal opportunity and standard of life for black people.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Infosys

