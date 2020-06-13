Band-Aid to now come in diverse skin tones, brand promises donation to Black Lives Matter

Johnson & Johnson’s Band-Aid has announced that it will roll out the product in diverse skin shades.

The development comes amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement-led protests against institutional and systemic racism in the United States and across the world.

Inclusivity advocates have noted that majority of “skin colour” products cater to light-skin tones and have pushed for increased diversity.

The brand took to Instagram to make its announcement, stating: “We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.”

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you,” the statement read.

The company also promised to donate to Black Lives Matter, adding that this is “just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism. We can, we must and we will do better.”

The company did not state a timeline for the product.