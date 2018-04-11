In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen's multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India

Eisai Pharmaceuticals, the Indian unit of the Japanese drug maker, on Wednesday said that it will be exclusively distributing US biotech firm Biogen’s multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio in India.

Under the agreement, Eisai will distribute Biogen’s MS treatments that include Avonex (interferon beta 1a), Tysabri (natalizumab), Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate)and Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a) in India.

The agreement is based on a global collaboration agreement – that gives Eisai rights to distribute Biogen’s MS portfolio in India and other Asian countries.

The portfolio currently marketed by Biogen/UCB had sales of around Rs 55 crore in FY17. Eisai wants to generate at least 70 crore sales per annum in the next three years.

Eisai focuses on CNS and Oncology drugs and has a turnover of around of Rs 500 crore in India, as compared to its USD 5 billion global sales.

Eisai said it will be adopting a differential pricing strategy as MS drugs are expensive and come a high price of Rs 3,00,000 for a year's treatment – which makes it beyond the reach of most patients in India.

The drug maker said it will give rebate based on the annual income of the patients.

Eisai, unlike other Japanese drug makers – manufactures and market drugs through a dedicated front end sales team in India.

The company has a captive manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam that exports drugs to its home market and other countries.

The number of MS patients has increased in India in the recent years - a debilitating chronic illness that is caused due to our own immune system turning against our Central Nervous System. MS is often misdiagnosed or under diagnosed, which worsens the condition of patients quickly.

Guesstimates suggest that there are about 200,000 MS patients in India. MS is being increasingly diagnosed due to an increase in the number of practicing neurologists and easy and affordable availability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

“CNS/neuro-psychiatry has been a therapeutic focus area for Eisai and we will continue to use our strengths in research and development. By partnering with other companies to create and bring medicines to the country, we seek to improve and enhance the quality of life of patients and their families,” Sanjit Singh Lamba, Managing Director of Eisai India.

“Lack of awareness about the disease and its symptoms, associated social stigma, lack of skilled professionals, as well as limited access to the latest advancements in technologies among the rural population result in a majority of cases going undiagnosed. Our aim is to help address these challenges and enable patients and their families to live a better life,” said Saumil Mody, Vice President, Commercial Operations, of Eisai India.