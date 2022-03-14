English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    HUL, Nestle hike prices: Check what gets costlier

    Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Nestle have announced a price hike on various products. Read more to find out what gets costlier.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    HUL has hiked Bru coffee powder prices by 3-7 percent across packs, and The price of Maggi Masala Noodles 140 gm is hiked by Rs 3 or 12.5 percent.

    HUL has hiked Bru coffee powder prices by 3-7 percent across packs, and The price of Maggi Masala Noodles 140 gm is hiked by Rs 3 or 12.5 percent.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Nestle announced a hike in products such as tea, coffee, milk, and noodles on March 14, sources told CNBC TV-18.

    HUL has hiked Bru coffee powder prices by 3-7 percent across packs. Bru gold coffee jars costlier by three-four percent, instant coffee pouches costlier by 3 to 6.66 percent across packs.

    Bru instant coffee pouches are now costlier by 3 to 6.66 percent across packs. Taj Mahal tea prices are hiked by 3.7-5.8 percent across packs and variants, according to CNBC TV-18.

    Also Read: FMCG: Strong headwinds for the sector

    Brooke Bond 3 roses variants are now costlier by 1.5-14 percent across packs and variants. While announcing the rate hikes on its products, HUL said that it was facing inflationary pressures on its products and was able to provide the right price value equation to consumers.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the other hand, Nestle India announced that it had hiked the prices of Maggi noodles by 9 to 16 percent. Nestle India has also taken a price hike for milk and coffee powder.

    With the latest changes, the price of Maggi Masala noodles 70 gm is hiked to Rs 14 from Rs 12. The price of Maggi Masala Noodles 140 gm is hiked by Rs 3 or 12.5 percent, while the rate of 560 gm pack is hiked by 9.4 percent to Rs 105 from Rs 96.

    Nestle has also hiked the price of A+milk 1 litre carton by four percent to Rs 78 from Rs 75. The rate of Nescafe classic coffee powder is hiked by three-to-seven percent, while Nescafe classic 25 gm pack is hiked by 2.5 percent to Rs 80 from Rs 78, according to CNBC TV-18.

    Also, the price of Nescafe classic 50 gm pack is hiked by 3.4 percent to Rs 150 from Rs 145.

    The latest price hikes on food products by the leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies comes ahead of the retail inflation data for February 2022, to be released later today.

    Also Read: CPI inflation jumps to 6.01% in January 2022, highest in seven months

    India's headline inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to a seven-month high of 6.01 percent in January 2022 and margianlly crossed the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone of four-to-six percent.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the retail inflation in January was likely to come in around the six percent mark, largely due to an unfavourable base effect.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #FMCG #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Maggi #Nestle
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 12:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.