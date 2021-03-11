English
Havells to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees

Havells will cover vaccination costs for its employees through a process of reimbursement.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Electrical goods firm Havells on March 11 announced that it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees in India. This will be done through a process of reimbursement.


It is the first company in the electrical goods space to announce coverage of its employees. As of FY20, the company had 5,781 employees as per its annual report.


Havells joins a handful of other companies such as ICICI BankTVS MotorInfosys, Flipkart, TCS, Accenture, Cognizant and Reliance Industries which have decided to cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees.


"As we continue to navigate the pandemic, for us at Havells nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. Based on our philosophy of ‘people at core’ we are pleased to share that all employees of Havells – direct and indirect, will be reimbursed with the COVID-19 vaccination cost for both the doses under government guidelines. We intend to continue our focus towards ensuring our workforce is safe, healthy and secure, so that we are always ready to meet the needs of our customers," said V Krishnan, CHRO, Havells.


Havells has taken various initiatives during the pandemic and lockdown to ensure mental and physical well-being of its employees.


The company is also following a staggered return to workplace through a roaster system, technology enablement for all employees for seamless WFH working etc. To ensure ongoing holistic development the company has spent nearly 10,000-man hours of training for employees centered around upskilling, enhancing soft skills and health & wellbeing.

Moneycontrol reported on March 11 that US-based IT major Cognizant will vaccinate 600,000 people in India including over 200,000 employees and their dependents in the country.

first published: Mar 11, 2021 02:34 pm

