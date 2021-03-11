English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cognizant to cover vaccination cost of over 6 lakh people in India

The company will also vaccinate 50,000 people, comprising contingent staff such as contract, support, and security personnel, and their families, Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman, and Managing Director, Cognizant India, said in a statement.

Swathi Moorthy
March 11, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

US-based IT major Cognizant will vaccinate 6 lakh people in India including over 2 lakh employees and their dependents in the country.

The company will also vaccinate 50,000 people, comprising contingent staff such as contract, support, and security personnel, and their families, Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman, and Managing Director, Cognizant India, said in a statement.

“Our employees have been instrumental in facilitating critical services to millions of people around the world, including those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, through their work with our clients and communities. We are proud of the several actions we took over the past year to address the challenges faced by our employees in rising to the situation with empathy, initiative, and courage,” Nambiar said.

Apart from vaccination coverage, the company had also announced various initiatives including insurance for employees and their dependents, and telecommuting allowance such as covering the cost of internet connection, during the pandemic.

Apart from Cognizant, other IT majors had announced vaccination coverage earlier.

Close

Related stories

Capgemini employs about 1.25 lakh people in India and said it would cover the cost of employee vaccination. Infosys with about 2.4 lakh employees and Accenture with about 2 lakh tech workforce in India have also said they will be covering the cost of vaccination of employees and their immediate families on March 3, 2021. TCS, which has more than 4.5 lakh employees, is also likely to cover the vaccination costs.

With Cognizant joining the fray, these companies put together will vaccinate more than 16 lakh employees and also their dependents.

Conglomerates like Reliance Industries and companies like Mindtree and Flipkart too will cover the cost of vaccination for their employees and immediate families.
Swathi Moorthy
TAGS: #Cognizant #IT firms to cover vaccination cost #vaccination
first published: Mar 11, 2021 10:10 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.