Cognizant to cover vaccination cost of over 6 lakh people in India

(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

US-based IT major Cognizant will vaccinate 6 lakh people in India including over 2 lakh employees and their dependents in the country.

The company will also vaccinate 50,000 people, comprising contingent staff such as contract, support, and security personnel, and their families, Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman, and Managing Director, Cognizant India, said in a statement.

“Our employees have been instrumental in facilitating critical services to millions of people around the world, including those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, through their work with our clients and communities. We are proud of the several actions we took over the past year to address the challenges faced by our employees in rising to the situation with empathy, initiative, and courage,” Nambiar said.

Apart from vaccination coverage, the company had also announced various initiatives including insurance for employees and their dependents, and telecommuting allowance such as covering the cost of internet connection, during the pandemic.

Apart from Cognizant, other IT majors had announced vaccination coverage earlier.

Capgemini employs about 1.25 lakh people in India and said it would cover the cost of employee vaccination. Infosys with about 2.4 lakh employees and Accenture with about 2 lakh tech workforce in India have also said they will be covering the cost of vaccination of employees and their immediate families on March 3, 2021. TCS, which has more than 4.5 lakh employees, is also likely to cover the vaccination costs.

With Cognizant joining the fray, these companies put together will vaccinate more than 16 lakh employees and also their dependents.

Conglomerates like Reliance Industries and companies like Mindtree and Flipkart too will cover the cost of vaccination for their employees and immediate families.