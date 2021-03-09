Flipkart to cover vaccination cost of employees and their families

Walmart-backed Flipkart joins the league of conglomerates like Reliance Industries and IT firms such as Mindtree to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs of its employees and their families.

The company has given the employees an option to either get reimbursed for the costs of the vaccinations or get them for free at a partner hospital. This drive will cover group company Myntra as well.

It has also offered a day's leave to the employees to manage the process and special care leave in case of any adverse symptoms post the vaccination.

"Currently, the vaccine is one of the most effective tools that we have, to arrest the pandemic and its adverse consequences. however opting for the vaccine is left completely to your discretion and we urge you to consider the benefits, read up about its effectiveness and make the right decision for yourself and your family," Flipkart told its employees over an email which was sent by Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart Group.

Moneycontrol has seen the contents of the email.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

The total employee strength of Flipkart Group is over 20,000. The drive will cover the vaccination of all the employees and three of their dependents.

Other companies who have announced these measures include names like Accenture, TCS, Infosys and Capgemini.

