French IT firm Capgemini to cover vaccination costs of India employees, their dependents

With French IT firm Capgemini covering vaccination costs of its over 1.2 lakh employees in India and their dependents, like peers Infosys, TCS and Accenture.

Between the four firms, more than a million employees and families will likely have their vaccination costs covered.

Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India said in a statement, “At Capgemini, our employee’s health and well-being is our highest priority. Adhering to the government protocols, Capgemini will cover the cost of the vaccination for all the eligible employees and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits program. We are undertaking these special initiatives to facilitate adequate protection for our colleagues and their loved ones from the pandemic and further strengthen our commitment towards our employees.”

The company employs about 1.25 lakh people in India.

Infosys with about 2.4 lakh employees and Accenture with about 2 lakh tech workforce in India have also said they will be covering cost of vaccination of employees and their immediate families on March 3, 2021. TCS, which has more than 4.5 lakh employees, is also likely to cover the vaccination costs.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have supported end-to- end treatment and care for all our associates and their families, across the globe, through our comprehensive associate well-being programs. This included COVID testing and treatment, setting up of free isolation centers & free test camps across locations in India, premier care in hospitals for COVID treatment, among other initiatives," said TCS spokesperson in a statement in response to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

“Infosys is looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible under the guidelines given by the Government of India and as per approved procedures and timelines. Infosys will cover the vaccination cost for the employee and immediate family as part of our focus on health and wellness,” Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said in a statement in response to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

“For employees who are eligible and choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Accenture will cover the cost for the employee and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits programme. We are grateful to our people for their patience and resilience as we work together to manage through these extraordinary times," said Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India, in a statement.