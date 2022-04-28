English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Today, 4pm onwards. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Four lakh jobs created in December quarter by nine key sectors: Govt

    “The estimated total employment in the nine select sectors came in at 3.14 crore which is 4 lakh higher than the estimate for September 2021 quarter,” the labour and employment ministry said.

    Prashant K Nanda
    New Delhi / April 28, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
    Representational Image. A worker cuts metal inside a workshop manufacturing metal pipes in Mumbai.

    Representational Image. A worker cuts metal inside a workshop manufacturing metal pipes in Mumbai.

    Nine key sectors including trade, manufacturing and IT created 400,000 jobs during October-December 2021, the government said on Thursday in its quarterly employment survey (QES).

    “The estimated total employment in the nine select sectors came in at 3.14 crore which is 4 lakh higher than the estimate for September 2021 quarter,” the labour and employment ministry said.

    When QES was revived and the first report was published for Q1 of FY22, the number of people employed in these nine sectors were 3.08 crore.

    Other than trade, manufacturing, and IT/BPO, other sectors considered were financial services, education, health, construction, transport and accommodation and restaurant.

    Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, manufacturing accounted for nearly 39 percent, followed by education 22 percent, IT/BPOs 11 percent, and health 10 percent. Trade and transport made up 5.3 percent and 4.2 percent of the total estimated workers respectively.

    Close

    Related stories

    To be sure, the high manufacturing job creation numbers must be seen against the fact that around 40 percent of the total survey companies were from the sector alone. Overall, data was captured from more than 10,800 companies.

    For record, jobs have been a prickly issue in India as employment generation numbers have been lagging behind the overall new addition in India's labour market. While the white collar employment ecosystem is seeing demand for talent, the larger labour market in India is still stressed.

    Employees and employers demography

    Data analysis showed that regular workers made up 85 percent of the estimated workforce in the nine selected sectors and rest were contractual and casual workers.

    In construction, 21 percent of the workers were contractual and 6.2 percent were casual workers.

    Most establishments (97.9 percent) were located outside households, although 5.5 percent of units in accommodation and restaurants sector were found to operate from within households.

    Data also showed that 25.4 percent of all establishments were registered under the Companies Act. This was as high as 84 percent in IT/BPOs, 53.1 percent in construction, 42.5 percent in manufacturing, 40.9 percent in the transport, 34.4 percent in trade and 30.2 percent in financial services.

    Of the total firms surveyed, 58.6 percent were registered under the Goods and Service Tax Act.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #BFSI #education #Health #IT #jobs #manufacturing #Quarterly employment #trade #unemployment #Union Government
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 12:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.