MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Five pharma cos get permission to produce antifungal drug Amphotericin B liposomal injection

The five companies that got permission to manufacture are Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals.

Viswanath Pilla
May 20, 2021 / 09:35 PM IST
Source: AFP

Source: AFP

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved application of five companies to begin production of antifungal drug Amphotericin B liposomal injection, which is critical in the treatment of Mucormycosis, also called 'Black Fungus'.

The five companies that got permission to manufacture are Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals.

Currently six companies are manufacturing the drug these include Mylan, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, BDR Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Life Care.

"The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production.

Indian Companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of AmphotericinB," said Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya.

Close

Related stories

"We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation," Mandaviya said.

Please read here how the companies are scrambling to expand capacities.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: May 20, 2021 09:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.