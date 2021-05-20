Five pharma cos get permission to produce antifungal drug Amphotericin B liposomal injection
The five companies that got permission to manufacture are Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved application of five companies to begin production of antifungal drug Amphotericin B liposomal injection, which is critical in the treatment of Mucormycosis, also called 'Black Fungus'.
Currently six companies are manufacturing the drug these include Mylan, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, BDR Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Life Care.
"The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production.
Indian Companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of AmphotericinB," said Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya.
"We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation," Mandaviya said.
