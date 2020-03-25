App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Digital companies to cut video-streaming quality to ease network congestion

The industry leaders unanimously decided to take immediate steps to boost the cellular network

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All companies from the digital industry in India are going to either offer SD content only or default HD and ultra-HD streaming to SD content temporarily to boost cellular networks.

On March 24, Uday Shankar, Chairman - Star & Disney India, organised a virtual meeting with Ambika Khurana (Netflix), Varun Narang (Hotstar). Gaurav Gandhi (Amazon Prime Video), Ajit Mohan (Facebook), Sanjay Gupta (Google), Sudhanshu Vats (Viacom18), NP Singh (Sony), Punit Goenka (Zee), Nikhil Gandhi (Tiktok) and Karan Bedi (MX Player).

The industry leaders unanimously decided to take immediate steps to boost the cellular network for larger national and consumer interest. For the time being, videos on cellular networks will be streamed at bitrates no higher than 480p. The voluntary measures will be in effect until April 14 as of now.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the world on lockdown with companies across industries being asked to shut shop. The outbreak is forcing a majority of the global population to stay indoors. This is causing a spike in internet data consumption around the world with countries like Italy and South Korea reporting massive increases.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) earlier requested various OTT platforms to stream videos at SD quality.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #coronavirus

