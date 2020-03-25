Coronavirus lockdown | Digital companies to cut video-streaming quality to ease network congestion

All companies from the digital industry in India are going to either offer SD content only or default HD and ultra-HD streaming to SD content temporarily to boost cellular networks.

On March 24, Uday Shankar, Chairman - Star & Disney India, organised a virtual meeting with Ambika Khurana (Netflix), Varun Narang (Hotstar). Gaurav Gandhi (Amazon Prime Video), Ajit Mohan (Facebook), Sanjay Gupta (Google), Sudhanshu Vats (Viacom18), NP Singh (Sony), Punit Goenka (Zee), Nikhil Gandhi (Tiktok) and Karan Bedi (MX Player).

The industry leaders unanimously decided to take immediate steps to boost the cellular network for larger national and consumer interest. For the time being, videos on cellular networks will be streamed at bitrates no higher than 480p. The voluntary measures will be in effect until April 14 as of now.

All companies from digital indistry have decided upon temporarily defaulting HD & ultra-HD streaming to SD content or offering only SD content, at bitrates no higher than 480p on cellular networks until April 14.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the world on lockdown with companies across industries being asked to shut shop. The outbreak is forcing a majority of the global population to stay indoors. This is causing a spike in internet data consumption around the world with countries like Italy and South Korea reporting massive increases.