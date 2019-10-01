Close to Rs 1,200 crore recovered from third parties: IL&FS MD CS Ranjan

"The moratorium period which the government has secured for the groups has helped us a lot," he said.
CS Ranjan, Managing Director of the IL&FS group, has said that close to Rs 1,200 crore has been recovered from third parties and that all current liabilities in the last one year have more or less been liquidated .
Ranjan said that the key objective was to achieve resolution to the IL&FS Group.
"We still find ourselves faced with innumerable problems," he said, adding that the board has brought in multiple partners to assist them to find a resolution to the IL&FS.
N Shivaraman, COO, IL&FS said that Leverage at IL&FS Group was the biggest challenge and that the board has identified a resolution plan for all 302 IL&FS entities.
