Close to Rs 1,200 crore recovered from third parties: IL&FS MD CS Ranjan

CS Ranjan, Managing Director of the IL&FS group, has said that close to Rs 1,200 crore has been recovered from third parties and that all current liabilities in the last one year have more or less been liquidated .

Ranjan said that the key objective was to achieve resolution to the IL&FS Group.

"We still find ourselves faced with innumerable problems," he said, adding that the board has brought in multiple partners to assist them to find a resolution to the IL&FS.

"The moratorium period which the government has secured for the groups has helped us a lot," he said.

N Shivaraman, COO, IL&FS said that Leverage at IL&FS Group was the biggest challenge and that the board has identified a resolution plan for all 302 IL&FS entities.

According to a press release, the IL&FS board constituted by the government aims to achieve resolution of a significant quantum of the company's addressable debt by March 2020.

