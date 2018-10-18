Petrol, diesel prices fall 21 paise and 11 paise in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai fell 21 paise per litre and 11 paise per litre, respectively, on October 18.

The revised price for the two fuels in the city now stands at Rs 88.08 per litre and Rs 79.24 per litre, respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Delhi too, petrol and diesel prices fell 21 paise and 11 paise, respectively, to Rs 82.62 per litre and Rs 75.58 per litre.

Prices in Kolkata mirrored the fall in Delhi and Mumbai, dropping to Rs 84.44 per litre and Rs 77.43 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol prices fell by 22 paise to Rs 85.88 per litre and those of diesel fell by 11 paise to Rs 79.93 per litre.

Other than the fall in fuel prices following an excise duty cut by the government, this is the first time prices of petrol and diesel have fallen in any of the major cities in a couple of months.

Fuel prices have been on the rise since mid-August, increasing almost every day due to a combination of crude oil climbing to a four-year high and the rupee dipping to its lowest-ever level against US dollar.

The relentless rise in prices have wiped away the benefits of tax cuts announced by the government on October 4 to provide customers some relief.

Here is a look at petrol and diesel prices in some of the other major cities in India:

City Petrol price Price change Diesel price Price change (Rs/litre) (rise)/fall in (Rs/litre) (rise)/fall in paise/litre paise/litre Bengaluru 83.27 22 75.97 11 Bhopal 85.83 22 77.02 11 Hyderabad 87.59 22 82.21 12 Lucknow 80.03 21 73.56 11 Port Blair 71.08 17 70.65 10

A day before announcing the price cut, the government pressed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to move to responsible pricing of oil and gas.

It said that the recent spike in rates are far detached from market fundamentals and are hurting importing nations.

India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, meets over 83 percent of its crude oil needs through imports.

Of the crude oil imported, about 85 percent comes from OPEC nations. Around 80 percent of the country's gas imports come from those countries as well.