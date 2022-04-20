March crude oil production at 2526.11 TMT, 12.49% lower than target

Representative image

India's crude oil production during March stood at 2526.11 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), 12.49% lower than the targeted 2886.55 TMT, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in its monthly production report on April 20.

As per the report, crude oil production was also lower in terms of year-on-year data for the period. Natural gas production was higher in YoY terms, but still lower than the monthly target.

Further, crude oil processed during the month was higher than target, and also higher YoY basis. And, production of petroleum products was higher — in both target for the month and YoY numbers.

Here are the details of the report.

Crude Oil Production data for March 2022:

- Production was 2526.11 TMT, which is 12.49% lower than target for the month

- Production was 3.37 percent lower than the production of March 2021 (YoY)

- Cumulative crude oil production during April-March 2021-22 was 29690.78 TMT, which is 11.67% less than target for the period

- Cumulative crude oil production during April-March 2021-22 was 2.63 percent lower YoY

- Crude oil production by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at 1681.60 TMT, 12.62% lower than month's target, and 1.84 percent lower YoY

- Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-March 2021-22 at 19451.23 TMT is 13.82% lower than month's target, and 3.62% percent lower YoY

- Crude oil production by Oil India Ltd (OIL) during March 2022 was 257.43 TMT, which was 3.13% higher YoY, but 17.34% lower than target of the month

- Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-March 2021-22 was 2986.84 TMT, which is 1.68% higher YoY, but 10.17% lower than target for the period

— Crude oil production by private companies/joint venture companies was 587.07 TMT, which is 9.78 percent lower than the month target and 9.88 percent lower YoY.

— Cumulative crude oil production by private companies/JVs during April-March 2021-22 was 7252.71 TMT, which is 6.03% percent and 1.64 percent lower for the month and YoY, respectively.

Natural Gas Production data for March 2022:

- Natural gas production during March 2022 was 2886.23 MMSCM, which is 7.46% higher YoY; but 15.49% lower than the monthly target.

- Cumulative natural gas production during April-March 2021-22 was 34023.52 MMSCM, which is 18.66% higher YoY; but 9.65% lower than monthly target.

- Natural gas production by ONGC was 1755.72 MMSCM, which is 10.51 percent lower than target for the month and 4.15 percent lower YoY.

— Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-March 2021-22 was 20628.70 MMSCM, which is 8.72 percent and 5.68 percent lower than target for the period and production YoY respectively.

- Natural gas production by OIL during March 2022 was 250.50 MMSCM which is 19.23% higher YoY and 9.97% lower for the month

- Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-March 2021-22 was 2892.54 MMSCM, which is 16.65% higher YoY, but 10.25% lower for the month

- Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies during March 2022 was 880.01 MMSCM, which is 36.67% higher YoY but 25.12% lower than the target for the month.

- Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-March, 2021-22 was 10502.28 MMSCM, which is 143.07% higher YoY but 11.26% lower than target for the period.

Crude oil processed (crude throughput) data for March 2022:

- Crude oil processed was 22336.69 TMT, which is 0.26% higher than month target, but 6.44 percent higher YoY.

- Cumulative crude processed during April-March 2021-22 was 241703.50 TMT, which is 0.97 and 8.99% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

- CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during March 2022 was 13721.53 TMT, which is 3.74% lower than target for the month but 6.85% higher than the production of March 2021.

- Cumulative crude throughput during April-March 2021-22 was 13721.53 TMT which is 8.30% higher than corresponding period of last year but 3.64% lower than target for the period.

- JV refineries’ crude oil processed during March 2022 was 1795.78 TMT, which is 19.24% higher than the target for the month and 10.36% higher than the production of March 2021.

- Cumulative crude throughput during April-March 2021-22 was 20436.37 TMT, which is 13.04% and 25.67% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

- Private refineries’ crude oil processed during March 2022 was 6819.37 TMT, which is 4.64% higher than the corresponding month of last year.

- Cumulative crude throughput during April-March 2021-22 was 83185.90 TMT, which is 4.64% higher than the corresponding period of last year.

Production of petroleum products data for March 2022:

- Production of Petroleum Products during March 2021 was 241555.17 TMT, which is 3.26% higher target for the month and 5.80% higher than the production of March 2021.

- Cumulative production during April-March, 2021-22 was 254313.46 TMT, which is 1.81% and 8.91% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively

- Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during March 2022 was 23804.96 TMT, which is 3.46% higher than target for the month and 5.93% higher than the production of March 2021.

- Cumulative production during April-March, 2021-22 was 250239.54 TMT, which is 1.95% and 9.13% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

- Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during March 2022 was 350.21 TMT, which is 8.68% lower than the target for the month and 2.06% lower than production of March 2021.

- Cumulative production during April-March, 2021-22 was 4073.92 TMT, which is 5.94% and 3.28% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.





