App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal ranegbound; sell in the range of Rs 37,800-Rs 37,830

Experts say that investor traders can go short on gold in the range of Rs 37,800-Rs 37,830, with a stop loss of Rs 37,900 and a target of Rs 37,550.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold February futures were rangebound and continued its decline on December 9, as news around the US-China trade deal remained mixed.

Gold prices dropped by about 1 percent on December 6 after data showed that US job growth in November was the best in 10 months.

Washington reiterated its stance on a deadline for a new round of US tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend, supporting demand for safe haven, said a Reuters report.

Close

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded lower by Rs 47, or 0.12 percent, at Rs 37,652 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.

related news

Experts says that investor traders can go short on gold in the range of Rs 37,800- Rs 37,830, with a stop loss of Rs 37,900, and a target of Rs 37,550.

Gold and silver prices were volatile last week. Prices gained at the start of the week and tested crucial resistance of $1,484 for gold and $17.40 per troy ounce for silver.

At MCX, gold prices breached crucial resistance of Rs 38,330 and silver also breached Rs 45,100 at the start of the week.

Track live Gold price here

Trading strategy

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February contract moved lower sharply on the back of strong NFP data during December 6 session. International gold gave up below $1,470 level and closed at the same level.

This indicates that the short-term trend has reversed on the downside. The next level to watch will be $1,450. MCX Gold February contract has been intact in downward moving channels and trading near channel support.

Thus, expect some pullback which will provide selling opportunity. As long as Rs 37,950 is intact, the trend will be sideways to negative.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February futures is a ‘sell’ in the range of Rs 37800- Rs 37830, with a stop loss of Rs 37,900, and a target of Rs 37,550.

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities

Gold prices slipped to $1,462 and silver to $16.60 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold prices broke crucial support of Rs 37,800 and silver Rs 44,100.

We expect precious metals to remain volatile and expect it to trade with a negative bias. Gold could test $1,450/Rs 37,500-Rs 37,400 and silver could test Rs 43,300-Rs 43,000.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (commodity & currency), LKP Securities

Gold prices dropped 1% on December 6 after data showed that the US job growth had increased the most in 10 months in November, the strongest sign yet that the economy was in no danger of stalling.

On the daily chart, gold witnessed strong selling on the back of strong non-farm payrolls and jobs data. Technically, the ATR, which is significantly low at 355 from 500 in September, suggests that prices can be in momentum after a strong selling pressure on December 6.

Prices are hovering in a range-bound market between Rs 37,500- Rs 38,500. Flat to negative momentum can continue, hence, buying on the dip for minor gains and selling on rises for bigger gains should be maintained.

For the day, Rs 37,800-Rs 37,900 will act as resistance, whereas Rs 37,625-Rs 37500 as supports.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Commodities #gold price today #India gold #India Gold rate #MCX GOLD #silver rate today

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.