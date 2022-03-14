English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel Prices on March 14: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai & other cities

    In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST
    India imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement (Representative Image)

    India imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement (Representative Image)

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on March 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers showed.

    But, there is a price reshuffle in cities like Lucknow, Gurugram and Jaipur, News18 reported.

    In Lucknow, petrol is at Rs 95.27 and diesel Rs 86.79 per litre. Petrol in Gurugram has become Rs 95.90 per litre and diesel Rs 87.11 per litre. Petrol in Jaipur is Rs 107.11 per litre and diesel is Rs 90.74 per litre.

    In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

    Delhi reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 12, 2022

    Saturday, 12th March, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 12, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    View more

    Saturday, 12th March, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 12, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Also Read: Market may remain volatile amid geopolitical tension, inflation data, US Fed, BoE meeting

    Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79.In Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 101.40 and diesel is sold at Rs 91.43.

    A rally drives oil prices to their highest in almost a decade

    Last week's rally drove oil prices to their highest in almost a decade. As supplies from top exporter Russia, which ships more than seven million barrels per day (bpd), are disrupted by sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, high oil prices have spooked equity markets.

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates

    The street will closely watch the volatility in oil prices. International benchmark Brent crude futures closed at $112.67 a barrel on March 11, down sharply from $139 during the previous session.

    Crude remains an important factor for emerging markets, including India as the country imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.

    The major impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to continue. US President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil on March 8 to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine as desperate civilians fled besieged cities and fresh fighting raged.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #crude #diesel #diesel price #fuel #fuel prices #Oil prices #petrol #Petrol price
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 07:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.