Fuel Prices on March 14: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai & other cities

India imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement (Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on March 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers showed.

But, there is a price reshuffle in cities like Lucknow, Gurugram and Jaipur, News18 reported.

In Lucknow, petrol is at Rs 95.27 and diesel Rs 86.79 per litre. Petrol in Gurugram has become Rs 95.90 per litre and diesel Rs 87.11 per litre. Petrol in Jaipur is Rs 107.11 per litre and diesel is Rs 90.74 per litre.

In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

Delhi reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79.In Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 101.40 and diesel is sold at Rs 91.43.

A rally drives oil prices to their highest in almost a decade

Last week's rally drove oil prices to their highest in almost a decade. As supplies from top exporter Russia, which ships more than seven million barrels per day (bpd), are disrupted by sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, high oil prices have spooked equity markets.

The street will closely watch the volatility in oil prices. International benchmark Brent crude futures closed at $112.67 a barrel on March 11, down sharply from $139 during the previous session.

Crude remains an important factor for emerging markets, including India as the country imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.