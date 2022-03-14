Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia asks China for military aid on Ukraine

English
    March 14, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

    Meanwhile, the death toll in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol, facing acute deprivation amid a prolonged siege, has topped 2,000,

    officials there said.

    While western Ukraine has largely been spared so far, Russian air strikes overnight Saturday into Sunday carried the war deep into the west, killing 35 people and wounding 134 at a military base near Yavoriv, outside the city of Lviv -- which is dangerously close to the frontier with EU and NATO member Poland.

    "If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens," Zelensky said in a video address released shortly after midnight, urging NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country.

    Washington and its EU allies have sent funds and military aid to Ukraine and imposed unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia. Zelensky has continued to implore foreign counterparts to do more.

    "Last year, I clearly warned NATO leaders that if there were no harsh preventive sanctions against the Russian Federation, it would go to war," Zelensky said. "We were right."

    Further east, the latest fighting in Kyiv's suburbs left a US journalist dead -- the first foreign reporter killed since Russia's invasion of its neighbour on February 24.  "Kyiv. A city under siege," presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. He said the city was preparing a "ruthless defence".

    Meanwhile, efforts continued to get help to Mariupol, which aid agencies say is facing a humanitarian catastrophe. A humanitarian column headed there had to turn back again on Sunday, a city official told AFP, after the Russians "did not stop firing."

    A total of 2,187 residents have now died in days of relentless Russian bombardment, the city council said Sunday. "The enemy is holding the city hostage by performing real acts of genocide," said Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

    Zelensky has accused Moscow of both blocking and attacking humanitarian convoys, although he said Sunday that another 125,000 people had been evacuated that way across Ukraine. "Russians are bombing the city even during official negotiations," Defence Minister Reznikov said. "They have no dignity, no honor, no mercy."

    Talks between the two sides have yet to yield a ceasefire, but Ukrainian and Russian representatives will meet via video-conference Monday, a Zelensky adviser and a Kremlin spokesman both said.

    "And our goal is that in this struggle, in this difficult negotiating work, Ukraine will get the necessary result... for peace and for security," Zelensky said early Monday. "We see significant progress," Leonid Slutsky, a senior member of Russia's negotiating team, told state-run television network RT Sunday.

    - Broadening target sets -

    Russia's forces had earlier focused on eastern and southern areas of Ukraine -- home to more ethnic Russians -- but in recent days have moved to the country's centre, striking the city of Dnipro, and now to the west with the attack at military base in Yavoriv near Poland, which had been a training centre for Ukrainian forces with foreign instructors. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told ABC that Russia was "clearly, at least from an air strike perspective... broadening their target sets".

    An AFP reporter said the wounded from the military training centre -- some limping, some pushed in wheelchairs or carried on stretchers -- were loaded into tens of ambulances that shuttled between Yavoriv and Lviv carrying victims to hospitals. Military trucks brought injured soldiers to the hospital in nearby Novoyavorivsk.

    Locals rushed to hospitals to offer help. "I came here to donate blood, but I was put on the waiting list," Mariya Antonyshyn, a school psychologist, told AFP outside the Novoyavorivsk hospital.

    Meanwhile in Kyiv, only the roads to the south remain open, according to the Ukrainian presidency. City authorities have set up checkpoints, and people are stockpiling food and medicine.

    The northwestern suburb of Bucha is entirely held by Russian forces, along with parts of Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers told AFP. Some blocks in the once well-to-do suburb have been reduced to rubble.

    An American journalist, award-winning video documentary maker Brent Renaud, was shot dead, and an American photojournalist with him, Juan Arredondo, was wounded Sunday in Irpin, medics and witnesses said.

    - 'Stop this massacre' -

    Britain's defence ministry said Saturday that Russian forces were about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Kyiv and that a column north of the city had dispersed as part of an apparent attempt to encircle it. However, the Russians are encountering resistance from the Ukrainian army to both the east and west of the capital, according to AFP journalists on the scene.

    "They have to camp in villages in temperatures of nearly minus 10 Celsius at night. They lack provisions and have to raid houses," said one soldier, Ilya Berezenko, 27. The UN estimates that almost 2.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion, most of them to Poland, which is struggling to provide for the arrivals. Pope Francis on Sunday issued an impassioned plea to the Russians, saying, "In the name of God, I ask you, stop this massacre!"

    - Civilian casualties -

    Zelensky says the Russians have suffered "heavy losses" of about 12,000 troops -- although Moscow put the number at 498, in its only toll released March 2. About 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed, according to Kyiv.

    Four people were killed and three injured in a strike on the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, a strategic hub on the road to Odessa that has been under attack for days, authorities said Sunday. "Those bastards just dropped a bomb from a plane on the school," said Mykolaiv Mayor Vitaly Kim.

    Meanwhile, in the eastern Donbas region, a senior Ukrainian police officer accused Russia of using phosphorus chemical bombs around Popasna. Further south, bombs struck the Sviatoguirsk monastery, where nearly 1,000 civilians were sheltering, wounding 30 people, a Ukrainian official said.

    In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russian troops fired warning shots after thousands of locals gathered to protest the invasion, local media said. And in Russia itself, more than 800 people were detained during anti-war demonstrations.

    The Ukraine president -- who has maintained an extraordinarily high profile through the conflict -- visited wounded soldiers at a hospital outside Kyiv, which was shown in a video released Sunday.

    "Feel better, stay strong," a visibly moved Zelensky told them. "You are doing a great job." He referred to his visit during his address early Monday, praising Ukrainian doctors for treating wounded Russians at the same facility.  "Because they are people, not beasts," he said. "And we have to go through this war so that we all remain human."
    March 14, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures

      Russian authorities, facing potential economic calamity as Western sanctions take hold, have threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to several foreign entities -- via calls, letters and in-person visits -- including to Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, according to the business daily, citing sources familiar with the matter. 

      They have threatened to arrest officials who have criticized the government or to seize assets, including intellectual property.  "The warnings have prompted at least one of the targeted companies to limit communications between its Russian business and the rest of the company, out of concern that emails or text messages among colleagues may be intercepted, some of the people (familiar with the matter) said," according to the Wall Street Journal.

      Russia has faced unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western governments after the invasion of Ukraine, with a growing list of companies announcing their withdrawals from the country or their plans to suspend activities there.  Russian authorities have boosted efforts to prevent money from leaving its borders and to support the ruble, which has already seen a precipitous drop in value against the dollar.

      Without using the word "nationalization," Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is in favor of appointing "external" administrators to head such foreign companies in Russia "in order to transfer them to those who want to make them work." The prosecutor's office on Friday meanwhile ordered "strict control" of companies that had announced a suspension of their activities in Russia, warning especially of increased  monitoring of labor legislation compliance, under penalty of prosecution.  Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble and Yum Brands did not respond to requests for comments by AFP Sunday.

    March 14, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Tens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine

      Up to 30,000 men, women and children joined an anti-war demonstration in central Berlin on Sunday, with many waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion. Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, protesters - including people in wheelchairs and toddlers in pushchairs - walked through the streets of Berlin, at times chanting and singing.

      Slogans on posters and banners included "Stop Putin", "Stop War", "Russian soldiers go home" and "Solidarity with Ukraine!" "Above all, it's extremely important for Ukrainians to see that we will not forget them, not in two weeks and not after that," said protester Helene Krass. "If we take to the streets every other Sunday for a year that's okay too, she said.

      Some demonstrators even backed deliveries of weapons to Ukraine. The Russian invasion has prompted Germany to break a post-World War Two taboo of not supplying arms to conflict zones and is now sending Ukraine anti-tank weapons and Stinger surface-to-air missiles from its military stocks. "Sanctions can be introduced which hit the economy and thats important but we should also consider what's of help to the Ukrainian army in times of war and sadly, its weapons," said another protester.

      Police said between 20,000 and 30,000 people joined the demonstration, less than half the 100,000 who took to the streets two weeks ago, according to police. It follows a demonstration in the Tuscan city of Florence on Saturday where thousands gathered to show their support for Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and "de-Nazify" the country.

    March 14, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says power has been restored to Chernobyl power station

      Ukraine's atomic energy ministry on Sunday said power had been restored to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which meant cooling systems would operate normally and not have to use backup power. The ministry made the announcement in an online post. Ukraine had earlier warned of an increased risk of a radiation leak if a high-voltage power line to the plant were not repaired. It had been damaged in fighting.

    March 14, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine says more than 5,550 people evacuated from front-line cities

      Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement. She said 3,950 were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region.

    March 14, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base

      Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine stepped up on Monday, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even after Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere. A barrage of Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a base just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border that has previously hosted NATO military instructors, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

      Russia's defence ministry said up to 180 "foreign mercenaries" and a large number of foreign weapons were destroyed. Reuters could not independently verify the casualties reported by either side. Thousands of people have died since on Feb 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a special military operation to rid Ukraine of dangerous nationalists and Nazis.

      The United States, which had watched Russia's build-up on Ukraine's borders with mounting alarm for weeks, says it was a premeditated, unjustified and unlawful "war of choice". In a telephone call late on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron underscored their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion, the White House said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, also discussed diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's invasion, the State Department said.

    March 14, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war

      Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days. Separately, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Russia was showing signs of willingness to engage in substantive negotiations about ending a conflict in which thousands have died. More than 2.5 million people have fled.

    March 14, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Nearly 125,000 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, says president Volodymyr Zelensky  Nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict zones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Sunday. "Today the key task is Mariupol," he said, adding that a humanitarian supply convoy was now only 80 kilometres (50 miles) away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped.

    March 14, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey to set up talks with Russia, says negotiator

      Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalise a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday. "When it is worked out, there will be a meeting. I think it won't take long for us to get there," he said on national television.

    March 14, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia

      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia. "Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!," he said on Twitter.

    March 14, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Chinese embassy says has never heard of Russian requests for Ukraine help

      The spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington responded to media reports on Sunday that Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment since launching its invasion of Ukraine by saying, "I've never heard of that." The spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, said China's priority was to prevent the tense situation in Ukraine from getting out of control.

      "The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting," he said in an emailed response to a query from Reuters. "The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control." Earlier the Financial Times and Washington Post cited U.S. officials as saying that Russia has asked China for military equipment since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

    March 14, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia asks China for military aid on Ukraine: US media

      Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine, US media reported Sunday, hours after the White House warned Beijing would face severe "consequences" if it helps Moscow evade sanctions.  US officials told media that Russia had requested military equipment and support from its key ally.   Moscow also asked Beijing for economic assistance against the crippling sanctions imposed against it by most of the Western world, the New York Times said, again citing anonymous officials.

      The officials declined to explain exactly what Russia had requested, or whether China had responded, according to the reports. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington told multiple outlets "I've never heard of that" when asked about the alleged requests.  The reports came just a few hours after the White House announced a high-level US delegation would meet with a top Chinese official in Rome Monday.

      National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party's chief diplomat, "will discuss ongoing efforts to manage the competition between our two countries and discuss the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional and global security," National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said Sunday in a statement. Beijing has declined to directly condemn Moscow for launching its invasion, and has repeatedly blamed NATO's "eastward expansion" for worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, echoing the Kremlin's prime security grievance.

    March 14, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says he travelled to Ukraine

      Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that he had travelled into Ukraine to meet Chechen troops attacking Kyiv. Reuters could not independently verify whether he was in Ukraine or had travelled there during the conflict. Chechen television channel Grozny posted a video on its Telegram social media channel earlier on Sunday that showed Kadyrov in a darkened room discussing with Chechen troops a military operation they said took place 7 km (4.3 miles) from the Ukrainian capital.

      The post did not make clear where or when the meeting had taken place. Later Kadyrov made fun of another post that cast doubt on whether he had travelled to the Kyiv region. "Why 'if'? Did you not see the video," Kadyrov wrote on his official Telegram account. Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Putin's "foot soldier", has posted videos of heavily armed Chechen troops in the Kyiv region as part of Russia's invasion force.

      He has been repeatedly accused by the United States and European Union of rights abuses, which he denies. Moscow fought two wars with separatists in Chechnya, a mainly Muslim region in southern Russia, after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. But it has since poured huge sums of money into the region to rebuild it and given Kadyrov a large measure of autonomy. The Kremlin describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation" to demilitarise and "deNazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice.

