MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cloud customer engagement platform Exotel acquires Cogno AI

With this acquisition, Exotel has added conversational AI and co-browsing capabilities to its product suite and moves one step closer towards being an AI-powered customer engagement platform.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Cloud customer engagement platform Exotel on November 11 announced its acquisition of an AI-powered omnichannel cloud communication platform - Cogno AI.

With this acquisition, Exotel has added conversational AI and co-browsing capabilities to its product suite and moves one step closer towards being an AI-powered customer engagement platform.

ALSO READ: Mahindra Logistics acquires Meru Cabs

Earlier in September 2021, Exotel announced a $35 million Series C funding, and over the last 12 months, the company has totally raised $55 million through debt and equity funding.

Recently, Exotel & Ameyo announced their merger and now with Cogno AI, the organisation is currently growing 70 percent YoY and is at an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $50 million with a target to hit an ARR of $200 million over the next 3 years, the firm said in a press release.

Close

Related stories

"Distributed workforce, adoption of digital channels, and conversational AI are clear trends in the customer engagement space. With the acquisition of Cogno AI, Exotel brings conversational AI capabilities to its contact centre offering,” Exotel's CEO and co-founder Shivku said.

“Exotel and Ameyo together serve the largest brands in emerging geographies. This acquisition puts Exotel ahead of the market by offering an AI-powered Customer Engagement Platform on the cloud to its customers," Shivku added.

Cogno AI is a conversational AI platform with an omnichannel chatbot, live chat, and co-browse capabilities. The firm provides the customer engagement solution for enterprises including monitoring customer sentiments, seamless onboarding of new customers, zero contact resolution for existing customers, and various digital sales and support use cases.

"Working directly with enterprise clients helped us get the right feedback and build a product-market fit for the BFSI space. We see tremendous synergies with Exotel and Ameyo, and through the combination, we can bring a lot of added value to our customers,” Cogno AI CEO and Co-founder Aman Goel said.

Following the acquisition, Cogno AI’s team of 98 will join Exotel to build the combined vision of bringing together all the tools for customer engagement in one place. This transaction is part cash and part stock deal. Vertices Partners acted as the legal counsel to Cogno AI and Bangalore-based investment bank, IndigoEdge, was the banker for the transaction.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cloud customer engagement platform #Cogno AI #Exotel #omnichannel cloud communication platform
first published: Nov 11, 2021 05:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.