Mahindra Logistics acquires Meru Cabs

The addition of Meru under its brand, MLL will enhance its range of mobility solutions with strategic focus on enterprise customers and electric mobility.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
Meru Cabs. (PC-Shutterstock)

India’s largest third-party logistics solution providers -- Mahindra Logistics Ltd -- on November 9 announced the acquisition of Meru Travel Solutions Private Limited (MTSPL).

With this acquisition, Mahindra Logistics Ltd has taken over 100 percent equity share capital of Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, V-Link Fleet Solutions Private Limited and V-Link Automotive Services Private Limited from MTSPL. With this acquisition, Mahindra Logistics Ltd is aiming to consolidate and expand its business in the enterprise mobility space.

MLL further said that the addition of Meru under its brand, MLL will enhance its range of mobility solutions with strategic focus on enterprise customers and electric mobility. MLL is already a leader in its Enterprise Mobility Service (ETMS) business, which operates under the ‘Alyte’ brand.

"I am pleased to welcome Meru, a pioneering brand in the shared mobility space in India, to the Mahindra Logistics family. The acquisition complements our mobility services portfolio with an expansion in airport ride-hailing and on-call services. We anticipate significant synergies by leveraging the combined capabilities in supply, technology management and Electric mobility. The combined capabilities of Meru & Alyte will enable us to better serve our B2C and enterprise customers with an expanded portfolio of services delivering on a promise of safety, customer excellence & sustainability," Mahindra Logistics Ltd's MD and CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan said in a statement.

Close

Founded in 2006, Meru Cabs revolutionised the way people travelled in cabs by offering AC cabs at their doorstep with a single call. Currently, Meru has a significant presence in the airport ride hailing segment and provides on-call and employee mobility services to corporates in India. Apart from this, Meru also has a large number of electric vehicles in their fleet.
Tags: #Airport Taxi #Mahindra and Mahindra #Mahindra Logistics #Meru Cabs
first published: Nov 9, 2021 05:55 pm

