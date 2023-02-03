Chicken vs Plane: Bengaluru eateries shut shop as non-veg banned within 10 km of Aero India

A message displayed at an empty pizza joint in Kodigehalli, about 7 km from Yelahanka air force station.

Bengaluru Municipal Authority has imposed a ban on selling and serving meat or fish within a 10 km radius around Yelahanka air force station on account of the aviation expo scheduled between February 13-17.

"Proprietors of meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants are hereby notified that the sale of non-vegetarian food is prohibited within a 10 km radius of Yelahanka air force station from January 30 2023 to February 20 2023," a public notice signed by the Joint Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) , Yelahanka zone, said.

Ban on the sale and consumption of non-veg around the time of the air show has been imposed for a few years now.

Businesses hit

About seven km from the air base, a half-shut kebab shop has only one customer seated inside. The owner, Ramanuggam, said, "We will incur losses of at least Rs 5 lakh for the 20 days that we stay shut. We are paying Rs 30,000 rent per month and about Rs 20,000 to our employees.”

Read More

Manning a rolls counter not far away, Vikas says that he will incur a loss of around Rs 8,000 every day. "Not many people prefer vegetarian rolls, especially since we are famous for chicken momos and rolls,” he says, adding he will shut shop if sales do not pick up.

A famous biryani joint in the area has reported an 80 percent dip in sales — it usually grosses about Rs 10 lakh a month. "After February 20, when non-veg will be allowed, businesses may take about two weeks to come back to normal. Some regular customers may decide not to return at all,” the owner laments.

Small fish and meat shops have taken the maximum hit. Tajamulla, who owns a mutton stall in Kodigehalli, has shut shop for 20 days. "Earlier, I used to earn Rs 4,000 per day, leaving aside Sundays, when sales are high. Now, I have no livelihood for the next 20 days," he said.

Like Tajamulla, several fish and meat stalls have temporarily downed their shutters, with some owners even going back to their villages.

BBMP following orders

Sources in the animal husbandry department at BBMP’s Yelahanka zone office said the order did not originate from the municipal body but came from air force officials. "We are just following orders and have sent a notice to all stalls and eateries serving meat and fish," the official said.

Dr C Lakshminarayan Swamy, Assistant Director for Animal Husbandry, BBMP, told Moneycontrol, "The reason for the order is that when the shops and stalls dispose of meat waste in bins or garbage dumps, birds flock to the spot. If the birds collide with the jets during the aero show, it may lead to accidents."

Officials from the BBMP Joint Commissioner’s office confirmed that even fishing has been stopped in the nearby lakes. The operation of cranes at high-rise construction sites near the air base have also been prohibited, they added, as they might distract the pilots when flying.

However, no such mandatory restrictions have been imposed on the residents of the area. "We have spoken to locals around the air base requesting them not to take non-veg food until February 20. After some days, a task force, along with police, will patrol the areas nearby," Swamy added.

Planes fly in and out of Yelahanka air base through the year, and it has been plagued by bird hits due to the presence of garbage dumps close by. Nonetheless, the food ban is being viewed by some as a bit of an over-reach.

According to advocate Kiran Rozario, BBMP could have taken alternative measures instead of banning non-veg. ``If garbage disposal is the problem, BBMP can double the taskforce to collect the meat waste. Also, police or even the BBMP taskforce cannot go door-to-door asking residents to change their food habits. The entire order is arbitrary and can be challenged in court." He added that this could be viewed as a violation of fundamental rights granted under the Constitution.

Residents living in the area told Moneycontrol that several delivery services allow them to order fresh meats and non-veg dishes home.

Commander Surendra, a retired army officer, said that "Birds such as vultures who fly high in the sky may collide with the jets, causing a massive accident, and endangering the lives of the residents. It is unclear whether this order will be effective, given that locals can still have meat. However, it will definitely ensure some safety."

According to the Aero India website, a total of 731 exhibitors (633 Indian, 98 international) are expected to participate in the air show, which will be attended by delegates from 80 countries. Hosted since 1996, the air expo is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement, the five-day event, with the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’, will be the largest-ever aero show organised at the air base.

The MoD noted that Bengaluru has successfully organised several editions of the air show, and that the event had shaped Karnataka as an epicentre of the aviation and aerospace industry.

A report published on CNBC TV18 said that besides providing an opportunity to showcase developments in the aviation industry and exchange ideas, the event would help further the government’s Make in India programme and give a fillip to the domestic aviation industry.