Aero India Show 2021 | Highlights from India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition

Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. As many as 601 exhibitors - 523 Indian and 78 foreign - and 14 countries have confirmed participation.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
The 13th edition of India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021, began in Bengaluru on February 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic with buzz around "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" and "Make in India" push. Three day biennial air show and defence exhibition organized by the Ministry of Defence is scheduled to be held from February 3 to February 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)
Aero India is the largest air show in Asia and attracts a large number of exhibitors from the world’s leading industries in the field of Military and Civil Aviation, Aerospace, Airport Infrastructure and Defence Engineering. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)
As many as 601 exhibitors - 523 Indian and 78 foreign - and 14 countries have confirmed participation India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (C) waves during the inaugural ceremony of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3. (Image: AFP)
The show includes both air displays and static exhibitions of a large array of military platforms from the Aerospace sector. (Image: AFP)
Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (Image: AFP)
An Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter jet performs over the national flags of participating countries during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3. (Image: AFP)
Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters fly past during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3. (Image: AFP)
An Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet flies past during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3. (Image: AFP)
Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets fly past during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3. (Image: AFP)
Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster (C) along with Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets fly past during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3. (Image: AFP)
Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters fly past during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3. (Image: AFP)
TAGS: #Aero India show 2021 #Aero show India #India #Indian Air Force #Rajnath Singh #Slideshow
first published: Feb 3, 2021 02:02 pm

