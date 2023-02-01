English
    Budget 2023: Rs 10-crore cap on capital gains deduction to affect uber luxury property sales

    Real estate experts say this may impact sale of uber luxury properties in Delhi and Mumbai and stamp duty collections

    Vandana Ramnani
    February 01, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

    The Budget 2023 has capped the deduction on capital gains on investment in residential property at Rs 10 crore. This, according to real estate experts, may have an impact on the sale of uber luxury properties in prime South Delhi and Mumbai and farmhouses and also affect state revenues through property registrations.

    “For better targeting of tax concessions and exemptions, I propose to cap deduction from capital gains on investment in residential houses under Sections 54 and 54F to Rs 10 crore,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget proposal for 2023-24.

    Any capital gains arising from the sale of long-term assets, including residential houses, are now exempt from tax if the proceeds were invested in another residential property and there is no cap on the amount on which the deduction could be obtained. But under the new provisions, a cap of Rs 10 crore has been put on capital gains on which deduction will be available.

    The memorandum to the Budget provisions said the primary objectives of the sections had been to mitigate the acute housing shortage and to give impetus to house-building activity. “However, it has been observed that claims of huge deductions by high net-worth assessees are being made under these provisions, by purchasing very expensive residential houses. It is defeating the very purpose of these sections,” it said.