Chart of the day | Business confidence in India lower than in the times of policy paralysis

Not that we needed confirmation, but business sentiment has dramatically come down. According to IHS Markit, business activity expectations in India fell to its joint-lowest reading since the survey started in 2009. Only a net 15 percent of private sector companies surveyed in June see output growth in the year ahead. That’s the same as the June 2016 reading. The optimism is also lower than what it was during the policy paralysis years of the United Progressive Alliance –II government or during the steep rupee depreciation of 2013.

The reasons for plummeting optimism are all too familiar. Companies are worried about a slowing economy, public policies, weak sales, rupee depreciation, lack of skilled labour and even water shortages.

Although “firms plan to expand capacities by taking on additional workers…sentiment for all measures of expenditure are anaemic. Indeed, for capital investment confidence in India is among the weakest of all countries for which comparable data are available, ahead of only China and the UK,” wrote Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit.