    Junior finance minister rules out setting up of independent fiscal council

    In India, successive Finance Commissions have recommended the formation of a fiscal council but governments have rejected the proposals.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

    The government does not propose to set up an independent fiscal council consisting of experts, the minister of state for finance told the House on February 13.

    “Institutions such as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the Finance Commission, etc. perform similar functions,” Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written response to a lawmaker’s question whether the government proposes to set up an independent fiscal council as suggested by the committee on fiscal responsibility and budget management.

    About 50 countries have fiscal councils, which act as budgetary watchdogs, raising the reputational and electoral costs of undesirable policies and broken commitments by governments. These councils assess the sovereign’s budget plans and performance, evaluate macroeconomic and budgetary forecasts, and monitor the implementation of fiscal rules, according to the International Monetary Fund.

