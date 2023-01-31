English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Economic Survey 2023: Robust capital, infra goods production marks start of private investment cycle

    Strong domestic consumption growth and investment revival are expected to keep industrial production humming, says the Survey.

    KT Jagannathan
    January 31, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
    Represrentative image

    Represrentative image

    The Economic Survey 2023 expects the stepped-up investment demand to become a powerful stimulus for industrial growth.

    The estimates for the second half of FY23 show improvement in overall industrial growth, especially in the manufacturing sector, both yearly and sequentially, according to the Survey.

    The industry sector witnessed a modest growth of 4.1 percent in FY23 compared to 10.3 percent in FY22. A combination of factors – cost-push pressures, supply-chain disruptions and China lockdown – has triggered a slowdown in the global economy. “The fading away of the base effect must have also weighed on growth in FY23,” the Survey says.

    Ukraine war impact