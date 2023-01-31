English
    Economic Survey 2023: Housing prices firming up, unsold inventories decline

    Real estate experts say that the Economic Survey 2022-2023 is upbeat about the sector

    Vandana Ramnani
    Representative image.

    Notwithstanding rising interest rates on home loans and an increase in property prices, the real estate sector has witnessed resilient growth in the current year, with housing sales and the launch of new houses in Q2 of FY23 surpassing the pre-pandemic level of Q2 of FY20.

    Housing prices have started to firm up after a two-year COVID lull and unsold inventories have declined on the back of rising housing demand, the Economic Survey 2022-2023 said on January 31.

    It said that there may be a decline in prices on the back of a cut in import duties on many construction materials.

    There has been a significant decline in the inventory overhang, which dropped to 33 months during Q3 of FY23 from 42 months last year, it said, quoting PropTiger data.