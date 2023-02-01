Budget 2023: Data governance policy to help start-ups and academia in the works

Market wisdom says experienced traders are only those who have seen at least 2 bull-bear cycles of boom and bust

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 1 while giving the Budget 2023 speech said that the Indian government will come up with a National Data Governance Policy, to help academia and start-ups with anonymised data.

Sitharaman said, "To unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a data governance policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymised data."

In 2022, the IT ministry issued a fresh draft of the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) with increased emphasis on sharing non-personal data for building a large repository of India-specific datasets and for use by researchers and start-ups.

As part of the framework, a platform will be designed which will process requests and provide access to non-personal and/or anonymised datasets to Indian researchers and start-ups.

Earlier, MeitY had issued a draft policy on the same but retracted it after the ministry faced widespread criticism over planning to monetise sharing of data. The new (current) draft does not have provisions for data monetisation.

As part of the policy, the Indian government will also build the India Datasets program, which will consist of non-personal and anonymised datasets from Government entities that have collected data from Indian citizens or those in India. Private entities will be encouraged to share such data, the policy said.