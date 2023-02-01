English
    Budget 2023: Data governance policy to help start-ups and academia in the works

    In 2022, the IT ministry issued a fresh draft on the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) with emphasis on sharing of non-personal data for building a large repository of India-specific datasets

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 1 while giving the Budget 2023 speech said that the Indian government will come up with a National Data Governance Policy, to help academia and start-ups with anonymised data.

    Sitharaman said, "To unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a data governance policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymised data."

    In 2022, the IT ministry issued a fresh draft of the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) with increased emphasis on sharing non-personal data for building a large repository of India-specific datasets and for use by researchers and start-ups.

