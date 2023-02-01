English
    Budget 2023: FM announces a record Rs 22,138 crore for MSME Ministry

    Union Budget 2023-24: MSMEs, which contributed over one-fourth to India’s gross value added in 2020-21, are among the biggest employers in the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

    The government has proposed to spend a record Rs 22,138 crore on allocations aimed at micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ministry in the Budget 2023-24, giving a boost to employment in the country.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget, the last full budget of the Modi government before the general elections in early 2024, in Parliament on February 1. India’s fiscal year runs from April 1 through March 31.

    MSMEs

    The proposed allocation for the MSME ministry is higher than the revised Rs 15,628 crore for the current fiscal year, which was lower than the budget estimate of Rs 21,422 crore, budget documents showed.