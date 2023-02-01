English
    Budget 2023: A breakdown of key numbers projected for next fiscal

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants to retain the Centre's focus on reviving the economy. But what do the Budget numbers say?

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 01, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

    The 2023-24 Union Budget, presented on February 1, may have blown some expectations out of the water, but it had to adhere to one basic principle: fiscal arithmetic and discipline. After all, the government cannot spend its way to bankruptcy.

    The total size of the 2023-24 Budget stood at Rs 45.03 lakh crore - a 7.5 percent jump over the revised estimate for 2022-23 - and to help meet the gap between its income and expenditure, the Centre will borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore from the market through the issuance of bonds.

    On a net basis, the borrowing programme has been estimated at Rs 11.81 lakh crore.

    The market borrowing will be the major route to bridge the fiscal deficit of Rs 17.87 lakh crore for the next year, 1.8 percent higher than the revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore. As a percentage of GDP, the fiscal deficit target for the next year has been set at 5.9 percent. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that this year's target of 6.4 percent will be met, a reduction of 50 basis points is along market expectations.

    "In my Budget Speech for 2021-22, I had announced that we plan to continue the path of fiscal consolidation, reaching a fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent by 2025-26 with a fairly steady decline over the period. We have adhered to this path, and I reiterate my intention to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on February 1.

    2023-24 BUDGET'S KEY NUMBERS (in Rs lakh crore)
    FY24 BEFY23 RE% CHANGE
    Fiscal deficit 17.8717.551.8%
    Gross market borrowing 15.4314.218.6%
    Net market borrowing 11.8111.086.6%
    Revenue deficit 8.7011.11-21.7%
    Total receipts 45.0341.877.5%
      Gross tax revenue 33.6130.4310.4%
      Non-tax revenue 3.022.6215.2%
    Total expenditure 45.0341.877.5%
      Revenue spend 35.0234.591.2%
      Capital spend 10.017.2837.4%

    On the expenditure side, capital expenditure remained the dominant force.

    Excise duty collections are pegged at 5.9 percent above this year's revised estimate at Rs 3.39 lakh crore. The Centre's Goods and Services Tax collections, meanwhile, are seen rising 12 percent to Rs 9.57 lakh crore.

    REVENUE BREAK-UP
    FY24 BEFY23 RE% CHANGE
    Gross tax revenue 33.61 30.4310.4%
      Corporation tax 9.23 8.3510.5%
      Income tax 9.01 8.1510.5%
      Customs 2.33 2.1011.0%
      Excise 3.39 3.205.9%
      Central GST 9.57 8.5412.0%
    Non-tax revenue 3.02 2.6215.2%
      RBI, PSU bank dividend 0.48 0.4117.2%
    Disinvestment 0.51 0.502.0%

    Non-tax revenue for the next financial year has been pegged at Rs 3.02 lakh crore, up 15.2 percent.