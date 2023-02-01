Budget 2023: A breakdown of key numbers projected for next fiscal

The 2023-24 Union Budget, presented on February 1, may have blown some expectations out of the water, but it had to adhere to one basic principle: fiscal arithmetic and discipline. After all, the government cannot spend its way to bankruptcy.
The total size of the 2023-24 Budget stood at Rs 45.03 lakh crore - a 7.5 percent jump over the revised estimate for 2022-23 - and to help meet the gap between its income and expenditure, the Centre will borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore from the market through the issuance of bonds.
On a net basis, the borrowing programme has been estimated at Rs 11.81 lakh crore.
The market borrowing will be the major route to bridge the fiscal deficit of Rs 17.87 lakh crore for the next year, 1.8 percent higher than the revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore. As a percentage of GDP, the fiscal deficit target for the next year has been set at 5.9 percent. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that this year's target of 6.4 percent will be met, a reduction of 50 basis points is along market expectations.
"In my Budget Speech for 2021-22, I had announced that we plan to continue the path of fiscal consolidation, reaching a fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent by 2025-26 with a fairly steady decline over the period. We have adhered to this path, and I reiterate my intention to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on February 1.
|2023-24 BUDGET'S KEY NUMBERS (in Rs lakh crore)
|FY24 BE
|FY23 RE
|% CHANGE
|Fiscal deficit
|17.87
|17.55
|1.8%
|Gross market borrowing
|15.43
|14.21
|8.6%
|Net market borrowing
|11.81
|11.08
|6.6%
|Revenue deficit
|8.70
|11.11
|-21.7%
|Total receipts
|45.03
|41.87
|7.5%
|Gross tax revenue
|33.61
|30.43
|10.4%
|Non-tax revenue
|3.02
|2.62
|15.2%
|Total expenditure
|45.03
|41.87
|7.5%
|Revenue spend
|35.02
|34.59
|1.2%
|Capital spend
|10.01
|7.28
|37.4%
Excise duty collections are pegged at 5.9 percent above this year's revised estimate at Rs 3.39 lakh crore. The Centre's Goods and Services Tax collections, meanwhile, are seen rising 12 percent to Rs 9.57 lakh crore.
|REVENUE BREAK-UP
|FY24 BE
|FY23 RE
|% CHANGE
|Gross tax revenue
|33.61
|30.43
|10.4%
|Corporation tax
|9.23
|8.35
|10.5%
|Income tax
|9.01
|8.15
|10.5%
|Customs
|2.33
|2.10
|11.0%
|Excise
|3.39
|3.20
|5.9%
|Central GST
|9.57
|8.54
|12.0%
|Non-tax revenue
|3.02
|2.62
|15.2%
|RBI, PSU bank dividend
|0.48
|0.41
|17.2%
|Disinvestment
|0.51
|0.50
|2.0%