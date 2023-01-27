English
    Budget 2023 | Despite bad year for RBI's foreign investments, govt may get big dividend

    The Reserve Bank of India's gains from dollar sales are set to rise sharply and could result in a dividend of as much as Rs 1 lakh crore for the Centre

    Siddharth Upasani
    January 27, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
    In the course of performing its duties, the RBI generates revenue. After covering for its expenses and making any provisions, it must transfer any surplus money left at the end of the accounting year to the central government in the next financial year as a dividend.

    The Centre can expect a hefty dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the 2023-24 Budget even though the current financial year was bad for the central bank's foreign investments.

    The RBI keeps its foreign exchange reserves in the form of assets such as gold, foreign currency, deposits in overseas banks, and bonds of foreign governments. Over $200 billion is invested in US government bonds.

    But with US interest rates rising sharply in 2022-23, the RBI may have to make record provisions against losses on these investments. The price of a security – for instance, a US government bond – falls as the yield on it rises.

    Rise in US rates FY22 vs FY23