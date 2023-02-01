English
    Budget 2023: Govt pegs FY24 dividend from RBI, PSU banks at Rs 48,000 crore

    Budget 2023: The budgeted dividend revenue from the central bank and state-owned lenders is 17.2 percent higher than the revised estimate for FY23

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 01, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
    The Union government expects to receive Rs 48,000 crore as dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state-run lenders in 2023-24, budget documents presented in the Parliament on February 1 showed.

    At Rs 48,000 crore, the budgeted dividend revenue for the next financial year from the central bank and public sector banks is 17.2 percent higher than the revised estimate of Rs 40,953.33 crore for 2022-23.

    The revised estimate for the current year itself is a massive 44.6 percent lower than the budget estimate of Rs 73,948 crore.

