    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Union Budget 2022 | Government hopes to mop up Rs 73,948 crore as dividend from RBI, PSU banks

    At Rs 73,948 crore, the budgeted dividend revenue for FY23 from the central bank and PSU banks is 27.0 percent lower than the revised estimate.

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 01, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    The government expects to receive Rs 73,948 crore as dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state-run lenders in FY23, according to Budget estimates.

    At Rs 73,948 crore, the budgeted dividend revenue for the next financial year from the central bank and PSU banks is a massive 27 percent lower than the revised estimate of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for FY22.

    The revised estimate was higher by a huge 89.4 percent after the RBI transferred a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore in FY22.

    The lower Budget estimate for FY23 is puzzling because the RBI's dividend was for a truncated nine-month financial year.

    In 2020, the central bank moved from a July-June accounting year to April-March to align its financial year with that of the government's. July 2020 to March 2021 was a nine-month transition period.

    The dividend the RBI will transfer to the government for FY22, likely in May 2022, will be a for a full 12-month financial year.
    YearRBI dividend to Centre (in Rs crore)
    FY1433,010
    FY1552,679
    FY1665,896
    FY1765,876
    FY1830,659
    FY1950,000
    FY201,75,988
    FY2157,128
    FY2299,122
    The RBI's dividend has become an even more important source of revenue for the Centre in recent years, with a change in the central bank's economic capital framework in August 2019 resulting in even larger sums being transferred to the government. The rise in the dividend followed the RBI's acceptance of the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan-led expert committee.
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #non-tax revenue #RBI #RBI dividend
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 04:11 pm
