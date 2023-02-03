English
    Budget 2023: Builders with mixed portfolio may not be impacted by cap on capital gains deduction

    Some developers expect the limit on deductions to hurt sales of ultra-luxury homes

    Mehul R Thakkar

    Builders with a mixed portfolio of projects ranging from affordable to luxury homes may not be affected much by a budget proposal to cap deductions from capital gains on investments in residential houses, real estate developers and experts said.

    Currently, capital gains arising from the sale of assets held for the long term, including residential houses, are exempted from tax if the entire proceeds are invested in another residential house. From April 1, such deductions will be limited to Rs 10 crore and capital gains tax will be levied on amounts exceeding this cap.

    “For better targeting of tax concessions and exemptions, I propose to cap deduction from capital gains on investment in residential house under sections 54 and 54F to Rs 10 crore,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on February 1.

    According to real estate developer Sandeep Runwal, who is also president of NAREDCO Maharashtra, an apex body of developers, the cap will not have any impact on developers and sales.