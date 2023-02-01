English
    Budget 2023: Homebuyers disappointed, lament silence on high home-loan rates, stuck projects

    Homebuyers across India, who had high expectations that the budget would provide tax relief on housing loans and spur completion of pending projects, say they feel badly let down by Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget.

    Moneycontrol News

    Homebuyers on February 1 welcomed the government's move to increase the tax rebate limit under the new tax regime, but said Budget 2023 was silent on high home loan rates, pending registries, and the tax rebate on housing loans, among other misses.

    Crushing disappointment
    Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA), said budget 2023-24 was “disappointing” for homebuyers.

    “Skyrocketing inflation and rising EMIs are troubling the people. There is no relief from higher home loan rates. There is definitely some relief in the tax slab but it is not enough. People are paying interest to the banks and taxes to the government but their problems are not ending,” Kumar told moneycontrol.

    “In such a situation, all the homebuyers seem to be in despair once again. There does not appear to be any serious provision in the budget to provide relief to the homebuyers who have lost their earnings of years.”