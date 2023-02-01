Budget 2023: Infrastructure gets a befitting investment kitty, now deliver on qualitative outcomes

Under the PM Gati Shakti Mission, if we could infuse a sense of quality, both of hard assets and operational processes and outcomes. (Representative Image)

All three predictions about the Union Budget 2023 in our earlier piece have come true. Yes, infrastructure has received much higher funding; yes, the budget is in continuation of an articulated strategy, and yes, there’s much media hype, which will ebb in a few days.

The welcome change in today’s budget is the clubbing of Infrastructure and Investments in one of the seven priorities. The other heart-warming feature is that after the highest allocation for Ministry of Defence, the second and third highest allocations are for Highways and Railways at Rs 2.70 lakh crore and Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

The Budget Highlights





Infrastructure sectors have received Rs 10 lakh crore as allocation, an increase of 33 percent, which constitutes 3.3 percent of the GDP



This allocation is almost three times the 2019-20 outlay. If we compare this to allocations from the 2014 Budget, the increase is very impressive



Indeed, ‘Effective Capital Expenditure’ of Government of India (GoI) is 4.5 percent of GDP. This includes Grants-in-Aid to states for creation of capital assets, and seven specified actions



Incentive scheme for states continues for another year, with Rs 1.3 lakh crore



Railways outlay is up to Rs 2.40 lakh crore, highest ever, nine times the outlay of 2013-14



While there are no railway budgets since 2018, allocations have increased to record amounts, more on this at the end, with blue aluminium sheets!



Jal Jeevan Mission outlay up from Rs. 60,000 crore to 70,000 crore



PM Awaas Yojana outlay up from 48,000 crore to 79,500 crore



Generic mention of cities, financing, Urban Infrastructure Development Fund of National Housing Bank, urban sanitation, instead of specific paras in the previous budget



Settling contractual disputes under Vivad se Vishwas II is proposed to be done by a voluntary settlement scheme, with graded settlement terms. Watch this space.





PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan portal fully operational, with DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade) as the key entity for the seven engines: Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and logistics infrastructure.



Network Planning Group functional, states onboarded, 4,800 projects under Gati Shakti



National Infrastructure Pipeline: 441 projects mapped on the above master portal



Logistics: Unified Logistics Interface Platform integrates 29 digital systems of various ministries, easier processing and documentation



Capacity building for infrastructure projects: Training material on Gati Shakti hosted on IGoT platform, and Finance Ministry’s DEA training programmes conducted for 865 officers



Multi modal connectivity between mass transport & railway stations



Ropeway development plans: Varanasi, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Mahakal (Ujjain)



Jal Jeevan Mission – good physical progress



Housing for All – physical progress, ease of doing business for seamless approvals





NaBFID, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development has become operational, but did not find mention in the infrastructure financing options



NIIF, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, has a 49 percent shareholding from GoI, but was not mentioned at all



Jal Jeevan Mission Urban was announced last year, but did not get mentioned in the action taken report on earlier announcements



NMP, the National Monetisation Pipeline, was about offering fully completed and operational infrastructure assets on a PPP basis but was not mentioned



The Union Budget takes effect from April 1, 2023. The Finance Bill would be passed as the Finance Act by the end of the Budget session, around the second half of March. Even before that, we look forward to a series of stakeholder interactions and engagements in the month of March to discuss how to start implementation of Budget measures from early April itself.

Read More

We would only suggest that beyond the infrastructure financing perspective of the Union Finance Ministry, the ‘how-to’ aspect of implementing infrastructure project construction, and quality operations of infrastructure assets could be taken up in the next 12 months.

All of them need not be very high-cost either. If you travel by train anywhere in the country, every few minutes you would see blue aluminium sheets on both sides of the track. This is a quiet success in replacing railway’s unmanned level crossings by underpasses, which has reduced fatalities to zero.

Hence under the PM Gati Shakti Mission, if we could infuse a sense of quality, both of hard assets and operational processes and outcomes, it would have good outcomes for citizens.

Finally, capacity building of officials, especially in state governments, municipal corporations and other entities can be stepped up using IGoT (Integrated Government Online Training) platforms for anytime-anywhere-any device skill upgradation.