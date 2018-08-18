Bollywood closes week with Rs 60 crore in box office and rumours of an engagement

Q3. In 2004 the Hollywood Reporter placed them on number 27 in a survey titled ‘Biggest Film Distribution Houses in the world’. It is India's biggest production company as of 2006. Identify the company.

Bollywood closed its week with Nick Jonas’ parents in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone slipping from the top 10 Forbes list of highest paid actresses and close to Rs 60 crore in the box office exchequer.

Starting with the top gossip of the year, Nick Jonas’s family was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening. Grapevine has it that the Jonas’ and Chopras would be officially meeting to give Priyanka and Nick’s relationship their seal of approval.

Moving on to other actors who made news this week, Deepika Padukone sadly slipped from the top 10 Forbes list of highest paid actresses. The Padmaavat actor was the only Indian entrant to the list last year, earning close to $11 million. Padukone occupied the sixth spot in the list last season, but this year she has been replaced by Mila Kunis with an earnings of $16 million. The top spot in the same was secured by Scarlett Johansson with earnings worth $40.5 million.

While Padukone didn’t make the cut to secure her position in the highest paid actress list, Akshay Kumar also seemed to have lost his spot on day two of his Independence Day release Gold. According to boxofficeindia, Gold witnessed a heavy drop of about 68 per cent on day two as it collected only around Rs 8 crore against its opening day collection of Rs 25.25 crore. The film now stands at a two-day total of Rs 33 crore.

It is a must for Gold to recover well over the next few days and especially Saturday when the big cities record strong numbers. John Abraham’s Independence Day film Satyameva Jayate made around Rs 7.5 crore, taking its two-day total to almost Rs 26 crore. However, it remains to be seen what happens to the film from here. Overall, the box office has no reason to complain with close to Rs 60 crore in its kitty and a weekend plus mid-week holiday to look forward to.