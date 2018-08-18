Bollywood closes week with Rs 60 crore in box office and rumours of an engagement

Nick Jonas, who is reportedly dating actor Priyanka Chopra, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family on Thursday evening
Bollywood closed its week with Nick Jonas’ parents in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone slipping from the top 10 Forbes list of highest paid actresses and close to Rs 60 crore in the box office exchequer.
Starting with the top gossip of the year, Nick Jonas’s family was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening. Grapevine has it that the Jonas’ and Chopras would be officially meeting to give Priyanka and Nick’s relationship their seal of approval.
Moving on to other actors who made news this week, Deepika Padukone sadly slipped from the top 10 Forbes list of highest paid actresses. The Padmaavat actor was the only Indian entrant to the list last year, earning close to $11 million. Padukone occupied the sixth spot in the list last season, but this year she has been replaced by Mila Kunis with an earnings of $16 million. The top spot in the same was secured by Scarlett Johansson with earnings worth $40.5 million.
While Padukone didn’t make the cut to secure her position in the highest paid actress list, Akshay Kumar also seemed to have lost his spot on day two of his Independence Day release Gold. According to boxofficeindia, Gold witnessed a heavy drop of about 68 per cent on day two as it collected only around Rs 8 crore against its opening day collection of Rs 25.25 crore. The film now stands at a two-day total of Rs 33 crore.