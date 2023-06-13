Bescom plans 530 EV charging stations under PPP model across Karnataka

Bescom's EV charging station

In a move that brings relief to electric vehicle (EV) owners, Bescom (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) is set to expand the charging network in Karnataka with Public–Private Partnership (PPP).

Bescom plans to establish 530 charging stations within a year under the PPP model across the state. Sources said the company floated tenders to establish 1,190 charging stations across the state through PPP but they received bidders only for 530 stations.

Among these charging stations under PPP, Bengaluru urban will get 150 stations, while Bengaluru rural, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Belagavi districts will each have 75 stations. Additionally, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Haveri districts will receive 20 stations each.

"A total of five private firms have emerged as the highest bidders for respective packages to establish 530 charging stations under the PPP model. These firms will set up charging stations on the allocated government land. While we are yet to issue LoA to them, once the work order is issued, they will have to set up these charging stations within a year. Each station will be equipped with both fast and slow chargers. The contract period is for 10 years, and the firms have the option to include battery swapping stations alongside the charging units," a senior Bescom official told Moneycontrol.

"The charging rates will be determined by the private firms, but they will be required to pay a fixed amount per unit (highest quoted bid) to the landowner (government establishments such as Bescom)," he said.

Bescom's current tariff for AC charging is fixed at Rs 7.62 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while DC charging is priced at Rs 8.31 per kWh. However, private chargers are currently charging between Rs 20 and Rs 30 per unit from EV owners. Karnataka has 2.28 lakh battery-run vehicles till June 13.

Expansion of charging stations

Bescom plans to expand the number of charging stations to 3,568, with 320 stations already installed across the state. This includes 140 proposed by Bescom, 20 proposed at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) under green-cess funds, 688 under the FAME-II scheme, 2,380 under the PPP model, and 20 DC fast charging stations along NH48 toll plazas.

Bescom has commenced work on its largest EV charging hub at Kempegowda International Airport. This hub will allow simultaneous fast charging for 20 electric vehicles. Siddartha Civil Infra Limited has been entrusted with the project, and it is set to become one of the city's largest EV charging hubs. The demand for charging points at the airport has surged due to the increasing number of electric cabs and vehicles.

Bescom is also undertaking a separate initiative to establish fast charging stations at toll plazas along the NH-48 (Bengaluru-Pune) section within Karnataka. This move aims to facilitate electric vehicle charging during long-distance travel.