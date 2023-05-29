EV fast charging stations to be installed at toll plazas along the Bengaluru-Pune highway

EV charging station

In a relief for Electric Vehicle (EV) owners, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) is planning to set up fast charging stations at toll plazas along the NH-48 (Bengaluru-Pune) section within Karnataka.

Bescom officials have submitted a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to establish charging stations at ten toll plazas. The initiative aims to provide convenient and accessible charging infrastructure for EV owners travelling on the busy Bengaluru - Pune highway.

"We have decided to install two charging stations equipped with 120 KW CCS2 EV fast chargers at each toll plaza," Sreenath K, deputy general manager (electric vehicles), Bescom told Moneycontrol.

He said a proposal for setting up charging stations at toll plazas in locations such as Tumakuru, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Belagavi, etc., has been submitted to NHAI. "We will proceed with setting up the charging units once we receive approval," said Sreenath

Bescom decided to install charging stations at toll plazas due to their secure nature. "Toll plazas provide adequate lighting and security, eliminating the need for motorists to charge their vehicles in isolated and poorly lit areas. This will also alleviate range anxiety among motorists," said Sreenath.

In Bengaluru, there are already sufficient charging stations; however, the main concern lies in the shortage of charging infrastructure on highways. Along the Bengaluru-Chennai highway via Old Madras Road, Bescom is installing charging infrastructure in places like Hoskote, Kolar, Mulbagal, and Nangali. On the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the charging station will be set up in Ramanagara.

"In these locations, the charging stations are situated within Bescom premises. Given that the Bengaluru-Mysuru section has an expressway, it may not require additional charging stations. Most electric cars have a battery range of approximately 250-300km when fully charged so more charging stations on highways will encourage more people to shift to EVs" said Sreenath. The tariff fixed (per kWh) for AC charging is Rs 7.62; it is Rs 8.31 for DC charging.

Charging hub at Bengaluru airport

Separately, work on the EV charging hub within the premises of Kempegowda International Airport has also commenced. "A total of 20 EVs will be able to be fast charged simultaneously at the hub. Siddartha Civil Infra Limited is taking up the work and is one of the largest EV charging hubs in the city. There is a high demand for charging points at the airport due to the increasing number of electric cabs/vehicles," said a Bescom official.

In March, BluSmart Mobility, a firm operating 100% electric cabs, launched a cab pickup zone at Kempegowda International Airport. Another operator, Shoffr, offers electric SUVs for airport transfers, but it does not have a dedicated pickup zone at the airport. ENVI (Malbork Technologies), another operator, also provides electric cabs for airport passengers.