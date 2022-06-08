English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    YES Bank calls AGM on July 15 to seek approval for new board formation, Prashant Kumar’s re-appointment as MD for 3 years

    SBI, the largest shareholder in YES Bank, is in favour of Kumar continuing as MD and CEO for three years.

    Piyush Shukla
    June 08, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
    Yes Bank

    Yes Bank

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Private sector lender YES Bank on June 8 said its Board of Directors, appointed under the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme of March 2020, has recommended the formation of a new board, in line with the directions of the Scheme, to shareholders.

    The Board has also recommended that Prashant Kumar  continue as the bank’s chief for another three years and will seek investors’ nod for the same, the lender said in an exchange filing today.

    The existing Board of the Bank consists of four Directors: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kumar, Board Chairman Sunil Mehta and Board Members Mahesh Krishnamurti and Atul Bheda. Two SBI nominee directors and two RBI appointed Additional Directors also sit on the YES Bank Board.

    As per the Reconstruction Scheme, members of the Board, other than the Additional Directors appointed by the RBI, shall continue in office for one year, or until an alternative Board is constituted.

    YES Bank reported its first full year profit in FY22 at Rs 1,066 crore after two successive years of heavy losses in FY20 and FY21.

    Close

    Related stories

    Accordingly, basis the recommendation of State Bank of India (SBI), the largest shareholder, the YES Bank Board said it has initiated the process of appointing a new Board. SBI is in favour of Kumar continuing as MD and CEO for three years, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, the lender added.

    In an interview with Moneycontrol on May 3, Kumar said the bank will be able to show not only good growth on the business side, but also continued, sustained profitability.

    Further, SBI has also recommended the names of nine bank officials for YES Bank’s new board. They are: Arul Malik, Rekha Murthy, Sharad Sharma, Nandita Gurjar, Sanjay Kumar Khemani, Sadashiv Rao, T. Keshav Kumar, Sandeep Tewari and Prashant Kumar.

    Upon shareholder approval, all three existing board members — Mehta, Krishnamurti and Bheda — will hand over charge to the new board, YES Bank said.

    The bank has called for an annual shareholders’ meeting on July 15 to approve the formation of the new board.
    Piyush Shukla
    Tags: #AGM #Appointment #Prashant Kumar #SBI #Yes Bank
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 02:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.