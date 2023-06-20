Banks across the country will be closed for 15 days, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays in July 2023.

Banks across the country will be closed for nearly 15 days, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays in July 2023. Both private and public sector banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays and some regional holidays are state-specific. Regional holidays are, however, decided by respective state governments. Plus, the banking regulator has made it mandatory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

The central bank generally notifies the holidays for lenders every year under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

July’s the first holiday starts from Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday on July 5 and other holidays like Muharram on July 29. These holidays are applicable to all banks in India, except in some states.

Notably, people will not face any inconvenience with bank-related work as holidays are not at short intervals. Also, ATMs, cash deposits, online banking and mobile banking will continue to function as usual.

People should keep a tab on bank holidays in July before planning to visit their local branch. Further, it is also crucial as the RBI has issued an order to replace the Rs 2,000 currency notes. The deadline for exchanging these notes is set for September 30.

Bank Holidays in July 2023: Full list

4 July 2023: Sunday

5 July 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti (Jammu, Srinagar)

6 July 2023: MHIP Day (Mizoram)

8 July 2023: Second Saturday

9 July 2023: Sunday

11 July 2023: Ker Puja (Tripura)

13 July 2023: Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

16 July 2023: Sunday

17 July 2023: U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya)

22 July 2023: Fourth Saturday

23 July 2023: Sunday

29 July 2023: Muharram (In almost all states)

30 July 2023: Sunday

31 July 2023: Martyrdom Day (Haryana and Punjab)