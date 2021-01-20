Axis Bank unveils Aura Credit Card with health, wellness benefits

Axis Bank | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 8 percent from Rs 748 on January 14, 2020 to Rs 688 on January 13, 2021.

Axis Bank has introduced the Aura credit card, with health and wellness benefits. The announcement comes after witnessing a trend that individuals have increased their focus on health ever since the coronavirus outbreak.

Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and head, cards and payments said in a release, "Our analytics indicated a strong trend among consumers with the way they have been spending on health care products. This showed a significant increase in spend in the health and wellness categories."

Axis Bank and Poshvine have partnered to offer benefits. Services from IndusHealth Plus, a health check-up company, and Practo, an online medical consultation platform, are included in the offer.

On annual medical check-ups via IndushealthPlus, cardholders will be eligible for a discount up to Rs 500. With Practo, the card will provide up to four free online video consultations per month, with 24X7 access to doctors across all 21 specialties available on the platform.

With the help of a health and fitness platform, Fitternity, it offers up to four free online interactive fitness sessions per month. Users can access 16 recorded training sessions per month on various subjects such as yoga and cross-functional training programmes.

Cardholders get a Decathlon voucher of Rs 750 as part of the welcome benefit. The joining and annual fee for the card is Rs 749. The finance charges will be 3.4 percent a month or 49.36 percent a year, according to the Axis Bank's website.