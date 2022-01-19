MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ashneer Grover says will 'rejuvenate and refresh' himself, return to BharatPe in April

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director of the $3 billion valued fintech BharatPe said he has taken a voluntary leave of absence till March end amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee, toxic culture at BharatPe, and abrasive behaviour on the show Shark Tank.

Priyanka Sahay
January 19, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe

Ashneer Grover will return to BharatPe's day-to-day operations in April after rejuvenating and refreshing himself, he said soon after the board announced he was taking leave of absence amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee.

"I will return on or before 1st April 2022. I’ll be utilising this period to rejuvenate and refresh myself for our next sprint of value creation. I expect to spend the time thinking more deeply about our next phase of product development, and BharatPe’s path to profitability and IPO. I will also double down on investing in myself personally," he said on the microblogging site.

"I am a builder and I know my energy is best spent creating value for the millions of Indians we serve each day," he added.

Grover’s fortunes have rapidly unravelled in the last two weeks, from being recognised as the founder of one of India’s hottest startups, one which became worth $3 billion in 3 years, to being squarely blamed on social media and by fellow investors and founders for all that is wrong with the Indian startup ecosystem- harsh treatment of people, large funding rounds for unsustainable businesses and a punishing win-at-all-costs culture.

Grover whose company also recently got the much-coveted banking license said he was excited about what "we plan to build at UNITY SFB with our partner Centrum."

Close

Related stories

Last year it acquired troubled PMC Bank via a joint venture (JV) with Centrum. It was being anticipated that Grover’s comments to the Kotak employee could lead to the JV or license being reconsidered.

Grover’s temporary leave caps a saga where everything about Indian startups has been questioned. Many people said it reminded them of Housing.com’s Rahul Yadav, fired under similar charges of misconduct, and whose rollercoaster journey represented the 2015 funding boom and its sudden end.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #Suhail Sameer
first published: Jan 19, 2022 06:49 pm

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Consider investing in 2BHK apartments or plots as they appreciate faster

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Consider investing in 2BHK apartments or plots as they appreciate faster

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.