Shree Cement looking to hike cement prices after November 15: HM Bangur

Shree Cement Chairman HM Bangur

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

In a post-earnings interaction with Moneycontrol, Shree Cement’s Chairman HM Bangur, said, “After the festive season, i.e. November 15th, the markets would restart consumption, and prices would also rise since cost of coal has more than doubled for the same kilocalory heat.”

If not an immediate price hike, the industry is expected to hike prices in one or two quarters since the new units aren’t viable at these costs, Bangur added.

Better margin performance around the corner

Bangur expects to post a better Q3 and improved Q4. He expects EBITDA/tonne in the range of Rs 900-Rs 1,000/tonne for the ongoing quarter. The same stood at a multi-quarter low of Rs 700/tonne for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Better margin performance is expected to be driven by lower costs and higher prices. Bangur expects higher-cost inventory to be depleted by Q3 as international coal prices inch lower.

Consolidation phase:

Shree Cement does not see further consolidation in the industry. In an interview, he said, “Few companies are taken over by bigger companies. But at the same time, new names which were not in cement again have been making their way (into the cement segment). So, overall the level of consolidation is the same as it was 20 years back. New and big companies will gobble up smaller players. But, overall consolidation will not make a difference.”