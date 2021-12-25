PM Narendra Modi to address the nation shortly

PM Narendra Modi



In about 15 minutes, PM @narendramodi will address the nation.

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly, PMO India tweeted.

PM Modi's address, which was announced at very short notice, comes amid the renewed threat posed by coronavirus since the detection of the Omicron variant. A number of states have imposed fresh curbs including Section 144 and night curfews to contain the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, while addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch via video conferencing, said that the dangers against which the Gurus alerted the people continue to exist even today, and hence it is important for everyone to be cautious and ensure that the country remains secure.

He said there was a need to ensure that nobody is able to harm the unity of the country and that it remains secure.

That apart, the prime minister also greeted the people on Christmas and sought to recall the philosophy of Jesus Christ towards humanity.

Midnight masses were held in churches across Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka and other states. But the implementation of COVID protocols have been maintained in full swing.

“Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around,” the prime minister tweeted.