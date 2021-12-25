MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation shortly

The prime minister's address, which was announced at very short notice, comes amid the renewed threat posed by coronavirus since the detection of the Omicron variant.

December 25, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly, PMO India tweeted.

PM Modi's address, which was announced at very short notice, comes amid the renewed threat posed by coronavirus since the detection of the Omicron variant. A number of states have imposed fresh curbs including Section 144 and night curfews to contain the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, while addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch via video conferencing, said that the dangers against which the Gurus alerted the people continue to exist even today, and hence it is important for everyone to be cautious and ensure that the country remains secure.

He said there was a need to ensure that nobody is able to harm the unity of the country and that it remains secure.

Close

That apart, the prime minister also greeted the people on Christmas and sought to recall the philosophy of Jesus Christ towards humanity.

“Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around,” the prime minister tweeted.
Midnight masses were held in churches across Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka and other states. But the implementation of COVID protocols have been maintained in full swing.
first published: Dec 25, 2021 09:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.