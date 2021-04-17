Glenmark Pharma’s Kaizad Hazari to become General Counsel of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India; Ex- Dr Reddy’s Suprio Dasgupta to replace Hazari

Representative image

Kaizad Hazari, who was earlier the president and global general counsel of pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is all set to become the new general counsel of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India, people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. The general counsel is the senior most legal and compliance position in a firm.

“The transition process is going on and Hazari will assume the general counsel’s role within the next few weeks at Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India once his predecessor Sapan Gupta shifts to London,” one of the persons cited above told Moneycontrol.

Three other persons confirmed the move.

On March 29, 2021, Moneycontrol was the first to write about Sapan Gupta’s elevation as global general counsel at steel giant ArcelorMittal.

Suprio Dasgupta, the ex-general counsel of rival pharma major Dr Reddy’s, will be the new president and global general counsel at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a fifth individual told Moneycontrol. One of the individuals cited earlier also confirmed the same.

These shifts are the latest in a flurry of key legal executive movements between law firms, leading corporates and e-commerce majors, which have gathered pace especially in March and April.

Hazari has more than 28 years of experience in legal roles and has previously worked with firms like HDFC Ltd, GSK, Hindalco Industries, Raymonds, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank.

Prior to Dr Reddy’s, Dasgupta, an alumnus of the NLSIU Bangalore 1994 LLM batch, has had stints at Schneider Electric, International Paper, Honeywell International, General Electric and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

All five individuals spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was unavailable for an immediate comment and when contacted, Arcelor Mittal declined to comment. Both Kaizad Hazari & Suprio Dasgupta declined to comment on the story.

THE CHURN IN LEGAL CIRCLES

On April 5, Moneycontrol broke the story that Pratibha Jain of law firm Nishith Desai Associates was headed to Everstone Group as the group general counsel and Everstone’s Devaiah PM would join diversified conglomerate Adani Group as their legal head.

Later on April 16, we reported about SAM (Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas) partner joining India’s most valuable ed-tech startup Byju’s as group general counsel.

Additionally, L& L Partner Damini Bhalla is headed to IPO-bound food delivery unicorn Zomato as the general counsel and Nadia Saggi has moved on from Visa to become the global head of legal at Booking Holdings Financial Services ( part of the global travel firm). Plus, according to a report by the Economic Times, Bijoya Roy has moved on from e-commerce major Flipkart to become the general counsel at French liquor major Pernod Ricard for the South-East Asian region.