Accumulate Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 5340: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Finance

BAF’s Q3FY21 earnings were plagued by asset quality stress, weak PPoP and somber business traction. NPAs at elevated 2.86% (PLe: 2.5%), interest reversals to the tune of Rs4.5bn and slower fee income traction (mere3% QoQ growth) due to caution on disbursements drove down PPoP with a decline of 3% QoQ and YoY. PAT at Rs11.5bn stood broadly in-line (PLe: Rs11.8bn) growing 19%QoQ led by lower provision (down 21%QoQ) as credit costs on standard assets stood down (190 bps in Q3 v/s 369 bps in Q2) with collection efficiencies reverting to pre-COVID levels in early buckets. Yet, BAF reported write-offs of 1.37% and restructured loans at 1.42% of overall AUMs as certain customer segments; namely, 3-wheeler, B2C, B2B and mortgage (MSME/LAP) exhibited erratic payment behavior. While FY21 remains an aberration clouded by slower growth and elevated credit risks, we prune down our growth estimates to 6% (earlier 8.5%), expect NPA spike to 3.1% (earlier <3%) but maintain credit costs at 3.9% for FY21. Consequently, our NPA/credit costs for FY22 also increases marginally to 2.7%/2.3% (earlier 2.5%/1.8%). This has led to downgrade in our EPS estimates by 9%/17% over FY21/FY22.

Outlook

We confide in Co.’s judicious strategy to curtail disbursements and tighten credit filters in times of uncertainties. Maintain ACCUMULATE (downgraded on 5th Jan’21 citing conservatism in business strategy and vulnerable asset quality; with a price target of Rs 5,340 valuing at 6.8x PABV MAR'23E (earlier Rs 5,491).

