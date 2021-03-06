Accept privacy policy by May 15: WhatsApp sends new reminders

Source: Reuters

WhatsApp has started sending new in-app notifications to users, reminding them to accept the new terms of services and privacy policies. The Facebook messaging app was supposed to roll out its new privacy policy by February 8. But it was delayed to May 15 when users' started raising privacy concerns.

There were concerns that Whatsapp would share users' private conversations with Facebook. Many WhatsApp users shifted to other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal as well.

However, WhatsApp issued multiple clarifications saying that the chats are end-to-end encrypted and no one other than the receiver and sender has access to the chats, not even WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app took the help of various ways to educate people about the new privacy policy.

“The terms and privacy policy go into effect on May 15. Please accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp after this date,” the notification read.



In the notification, Whatsapp specifically mentions that it is not changing the privacy of user's personal conversations. That will still remain end-to-end encrypted and 'never change'.

They claim the update will make it easier for businesses to chat using Facebook tools. The company says that the chats with these businesses are optional and that is labelled in the app.

Meanwhile, the Centre on March 1, told the Delhi High Court that the policies are still being examined at the highest level and that they were seeking some clarification from Whatsapp regarding the same.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva granted three weeks’ time to the Centre for the purpose and asked it to file a status report while listing the matter for further hearing on April 19.

The Centre had earlier informed the high court that WhatsApp was treating Indian users differently from Europeans over opting out of its new privacy policy which was a matter of concern for the government and it was looking into the issue.

It had also said it was also a matter of concern that Indian users were being “unilaterally” subjected to the change in the privacy policy by the instant messaging platform.