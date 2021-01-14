Govt begins examination of WhatsApp's new data privacy policy: Report

The government has begun an 'examination' of Facebook-owned WhatsApp's new policy, suggesting that it is watching out for potential privacy violations.

The government is concerned due to various factors, such as lack of regulation on data protection, The Times of India.

"We are collecting details," sources told the paper.

"Also, the privacy update sought by WhatsApp in user agreement in European Union is seen as lenient while in India it is wide-ranging and may have terms that may potentially harm user privacy," the source told the Times of India.

Also Read: WhatsApp’s new data privacy policy: Take a look at the info the messenger service will collect from you

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

WhatsApp did not respond when contacted by The Times of India.

Also read: Brokerages, advisory firms prefer Telegram to WhatsApp, here's why

The messaging platform has received backlash for its new privacy policy, due to concerns related to data sharing with Facebook. Users are required to accept the new policies by February 8.

WhatsApp issued a clarification through the platform and newspaper advertisements, stating that the update relates to communication with businesses.

"We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data," WhatsApp said.

In India, a draft policy on data privacy and protection has been prepared, but it is yet to be turned into a law.

After WhatsApp's update, messaging services such as Telegram and Signal have seen a surge in popularity since they are viewed as more secure.