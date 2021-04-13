6th Raisina Dialogue: PM Narendra Modi compares COVID-19 pandemic with 'Third World War'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13 said that the 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue is taking place at a watershed moment in human history and compared the COVID-19 pandemic with 'Third World War'.

While inaugurating session, he said, "The horrors of the First and Second World Wars compelled the emergence of a new world order. After the end of the Second World War, over the next few decades, many structures and institutions were created."

"But, under the shadow of the two Wars, they were aimed at answering only one question. How to prevent the Third World War?" he asked and added, "Today, I submit to you that this was the wrong question. As a result, all the steps taken were like treating a patient’s symptoms without addressing the underlying causes."

The Indian Premier also said about his government's efforts to save the 1.3 billion people and at the same time supporting other nations in need. He added that India supplied vaccines to over 80 countries.

Stating that a global pandemic has been ravaging world for one year, PM Modi appealed the global fraternity to come out for together to defeat this COVID-19.

PM Modi also said that there is no 'Planet B' and 'we must remember that we hold this planet merely as trustees for our future generations'.

Apart from PM Modi, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen joined the inaugural session as chief guests. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will also participate in the conference, in one of the subsequent sessions.

The 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue will be held virtually for four days. The dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually since 2016 and is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.

In the 2021 edition, the theme has been decided as '#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers and Out of Control', and it will have 50 sessions with participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations.